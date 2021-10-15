KP govt approves Rs7.80bn urban centers plan for tribal districts

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has approved a development program under which a total of 868 uplift schemes would be carried out across the seven tribal districts of the province.

The projects including markets up-gradation, solarization, sidewalk rehabilitation, sewerage projects, food streets, construction of play areas, water projects, rescue stations and other schemes. The detailed design and feasibility of the projects will cost Rs420 million, after which the projects will be formally approved.

The provincial government has also approved a project to rehabilitate drug addicts in 12 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and set up rehabilitation and de-taxification centers to make them useful citizens at the cost Rs740 million.

The projects were approved in meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) held under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shehab Ali Shah. During the meeting, it was also decided to construct dams in Tank and Dera Ismail Khan Districts of the province.

Under the project rehabilitation centers will be setup in Peshawar, Charsadda, Shangla, Buner, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Upper Dir, Haripur, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Hangu, Tank for the medical treatment of drug addicts and bring them back to normal life. Under the project, vocational trainings and education centers would be established to make drug addicts of the sides affects of drugs and make them useful citizens.

The meeting approved the remodeling of the Bara Canal System in Khyber District, saying that the Bara Canal System was constructed in 1979 and its remodeling was inevitable. Similarly Rs1.1 billion has been approved for the construction of farm-to-market roads around the Bara Canal system in Peshawar.

The Provincial Working Party approved Rs5.6 crore for feasibility of 1200 kanal Special Technology Zone in Mardan, Rs50 million for feasibility and design of IT Park in Abbottabad and Rs155 million for Gandhara Digital Complex project in Peshawar and Swat.

The PDWP has approved 12 degree colleges for the tribal districts as per the directions Mahmood Khan at a cost of Rs5.22 billion.