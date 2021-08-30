Pakistan school curricula promoting misogyny

In Pakistan, institutions are marred by patriarchy and often undermine the importance of women, giving them a subservient position in society. Observers have long noted how the male gender is considered highly reputable who deserves all kinds of respect and protocol while females are taught to surrender, submit and obey. Since childhood, girls are not only taught in their homes to make themselves flexible for the other gender, but the teachers at school also highlight the same narrative when delivering lectures.

Schools are the most vital institutions to mould a pupil’s behavior and make them learn social values. The process of social change and inculcation of gender roles in one’s personality start right here. Yet, unfortunately, observers point out that the curriculum of the elementary school in Pakistan is mostly based on content that specifies a male’s dominant role in the society. Even the examples given in the chapters, for most of the subjects are gender specified and determine the stronghold of men in the society.

It has been noted that authors of the syllabus find it irrelevant to design the course outline mentioning the role of women in the development of the society and the country as a whole. Not a single mainstream subject chooses to underline the achievements of Pakistani women and how they served at national and international level for upholding the image of the country.

In a study that comprised of 194 textbooks from four provinces of Pakistan containing six subjects, it was discovered that the national curriculum propagates a significant gender bias towards males in at least three of these subjects. The analysis revealed that only 7.7% of the personalities in the textbooks were found to be female, having a background of Muslim history, and the rest were male. The textbooks on the history of the subcontinent contained only 0.9% of females from the historical icons.

In another study with a smaller sample size, the presence of women in illustrations was also found to be minimal with 21.4% of illustrations portraying women and the rest portraying men. Gender bias in language was also observed with ‘he’ and ‘him’ being used as a noun more often as ‘she’ or ‘her’.

Gender experts have found out that when at the outset of their education, girls learn that they have a meagre role in society to play and men are here to rule while they are expected to serve, they tend to forge their personality likewise. They do not give it a thought to argue about this biased set-up of society as they are so strictly embedded in them, they consider everything around them as right.

Observers say that in classrooms or in games, girls participate comparatively less than boys and feel shy in front of their male counterparts. This happens sometimes due to lack of confidence but mostly is the result of the fear that is being imparted inside them for the male gender and its supremacy. In textbooks, the male is shown as a potent member of the society while the female when talked about are revealed as someone who is weak and helplessly works in the kitchen, washes dishes and rears up children.

Recently there were even attempts under certain provincial education sections regarding biology curricula, with censorship being suggested by curriculum designers especially with regards to the female reproductive system.

“Are the informed bodies that determine curriculum content of the opinion that exposing students to the female anatomy will lead to immoral behaviour or are they of the opinion that understanding female physiology is of no consequence to the study of science and biology?” asks Roshaneh Zafar, the founder and managing director of Kashf Foundation.

Experts reiterate that what children learn from an early age, they preserve in their memory forever. Perhaps, due to the same very reason, the gender stereotypes being learned by them in the school become a part and parcel of their existence in the society. Whatever they allow to penetrate in their minds, build the base of their personality. Over and above, it passes onto the next generation, giving strong roots to the patriarchy.

According to a study conducted by UNESCO, the primary years of children are the deciding ones for their personality development. “Textbooks represent the ‘tangible’ curriculum that is closest to students’ hearts and minds, thus the messages that textbooks deliver have a powerful impact on learners,” the report noted.

Rights activists say that patriarchy starts from schools and homes where the dominance of male individuals is being maintained by compromising the rights of females. Some are of the opinion that propelling the importance and contribution of women in the society and making them nescient of their rights will undermine the overall image of men which they otherwise deliberately misuse while treating a woman. When men feel that their established reputation is deteriorating due to the women catching up with them due to their acknowledged abilities, they will feel insecure, gender activists point out. Also, the society itself does not want to make the female gender appear more refined and stronger than the male.

Observers have long reiterated that most of the social problems in Pakistan are due to the deep-rooted patriarchal norms and their reinforcement in the minds of the people. This behavior does not let the women emerge as a strong power, and create hindrance in their natural advancements.

“Education is one of the key priority areas where gender equality is essential if we are to move forward and take our position as a self- respecting nation,” said Adviser to the Prime Minister on Women Development Nilofar Bakhtiar.

“Curriculum reform is a central issue in education and it is our policy that curricula and textbooks should be sensitive to gender issues. The knowledge we provide to our children will determine how they think and what they think and what kind of human beings they become,” Bakhtiar added.

According to the experts, if we address this problem at an early stage, it will not grow into something that threatens the existence of women in future. They say that besides the parents’ role in adopting a neutral strategy towards the upbringing of both the genders, the environment of the schools and educational institutions can be changed if the government attempts to revise the syllabus by admitting the contribution of women and add such contents in the subjects that change the traditional image of women and make women know their roles and rights.