HEADLINES

FM pushes diplomatic overture to develop joint regional strategy for Afghan peace

By Mian Abrar

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday pushed for the country’s first diplomatic overture to help develop a joint regional strategy to help stabilise Afghanistan so as it could play a key role in connecting central Asia for trade and exchanges.

Qureshi has been on a diplomatic tour, visiting Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Iran, in order to share Pakistan’s perspective on the latest developments in the war-torn neighbouring country and help develop a joint regional strategy for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

During his meetings with his Uzbek and Tajik counterparts, the FM emphasised the need for “close coordination” on the situation in Afghanistan as he began a four-nation regional diplomacy tour.

In his meeting with Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov in Tashkent, Qureshi discussed the regional security situation, particularly the evolving Afghanistan situation.

Emphasising Pakistan’s support for an inclusive political setup, the foreign minister remarked that peace in Afghanistan would bring stability in the region, promote trade and facilitate people to people linkages.

“It was therefore important that neighbours of Afghanistan coordinate closely on the situation in Afghanistan,” an official handout says.

The two also discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations, which they said had transformed into a “strategic partnership” due to recent frequent high-level exchanges.

They agreed to follow up on the implementation of decisions taken during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent trip to Uzbekistan.

“The two foreign ministers agreed to continue consultations to advance shared objectives of a peaceful, prosperous and connected region,” the handout said.

Later in the day, Qureshi also met Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during which he conveyed Prime Minister Imran’s warm greetings and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to enhance bilateral ties in all areas of mutual interests.

President Mirziyoyev termed his country’s relations with Pakistan “important”. He stressed that Uzbekistan was keen to develop ties with Pakistan, especially in the areas of transport and connectivity, according to an FO statement.

He agreed with Qureshi that “regional connectivity, trade and economy will be further enhanced with the peace in Afghanistan.”

The president was looking forward to meeting Prime Minister Imran on the sidelines of the forthcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Dushanbe next month to discuss issues of mutual interest, the FO statement added.

In his meeting with Tajikistan’s Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, FM Qureshi underscored the importance of continued international engagement in Afghanistan as a shared responsibility.

He briefed his Tajik counterpart on Pakistan’s policy to support an inclusive political solution in Afghanistan and expressed hope that Afghan leaders would achieve a workable solution, the FO statement said.

It added that FM Muhriddin appreciated Qureshi’s initiative to reach out to Afghanistan’s neighbours for a coordinated approach and the two foreign ministers agreed to remain in close contact.

Qureshi also appreciated Tajikistan’s role during its presidency of the SCO.

He also said that Prime Minister Imran was keen to visit Tajikistan for the upcoming SCO summit in September.

During his visit to Tajikistan, FM Qureshi also called upon President Emomali Rahmon and continued to stress the importance of a coordinated approach to realise the “shared objectives of a connected region”, to which the Tajik president agreed.

The foreign minister further said that both Pakistan and Tajikistan could benefit immensely from a peaceful and stable Afghanistan in terms of enhanced economic cooperation and connectivity, the FO statement said.

“During the call, FM Qureshi conveyed warm greetings from Prime Minister Imran Khan and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to strengthen relations in all areas of mutual interests.”

The Tajik president in turn said that he looked forward to receiving the premier at the SCO Summit next month.

Previous articleMisbah-ul-Haq tests positive for Covid-19, to quarantine in Jamaica
Next articlePutin phones Imran Khan, discuss evolving situation in Afghanistan
Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He tweets as @mian_abrar and also can be reached at [email protected]

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Two cops martyred, four injured in Thatta firing

THATTA: Two policemen were martyred and four injured due to the firing of armed men over a property dispute on Wednesday. According to details, police...
Read more
NATIONAL

Nazir Chohan says he was chided and forgiven by PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and MPA from Punjab Nazir Chohan said on Wednesday that after his outburst against fellow party leaders, Prime Minister Imran Khan first...
Read more
HEADLINES

Panjshir’s Ahmed Massoud vows ‘no surrender’ but open to talks with Taliban

PARIS: The leader of a resistance movement to the Taliban has vowed to never surrender but is open to negotiations with the new rulers...
Read more
NATIONAL

WB lauds Pakistan’s support in staff evacuation from Kabul

President of the World Bank Group, David Malpass has commended the support extended by the government of Pakistan in evacuating and temporarily relocating their...
Read more
HEADLINES

Putin phones Imran Khan, discuss evolving situation in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday exchanged views on the evolving situation in Afghanistan — as well as...
Read more
NATIONAL

BHC seeks report about registration of thalassaemia patients

QUETTA: The Balochistan High Court (BHC) has sought a report from Sandeman Provincial Hospital Quetta (SPHQ) pertaining to registration of thalassaemia patients in the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

Epidemic of abuse against women

A woman was assaulted by 400 men at Minar-e-Pakistan, a 30-year-old woman was raped and then stabbed in front of her 14-month-old son in...

India’s Afghan policy unmasked 

The Great Betrayal

Chinese under attack

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.