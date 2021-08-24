China hopes Pakistan will act against culprits behind Dasu, Gwadar attacks

ISLAMABAD: China on Tuesday hoped that Pakistan will hold accountable the criminals behind the Gwadar and Dasu attacks and enhance security measures to ensure protection of all the Chinese nationals working in Pakistan.

During a virtual meeting with National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf, Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi praised the efforts made by Pakistan in the investigation on the Dasu terrorist attack, which has gained significant progress in a few days, and also hoped that Pakistan will continue the investigation based on facts and evidence to find the truth of the attack and hold criminals accountable.

On July 14, an attack on a bus in northern Pakistan had killed nine Chinese nationals while on Friday last, a motorcade carrying Chinese workers was attacked by a suicide bomber in Gwadar.

On Tuesday, Zhao urged Pakistan to find out the causes of the incidents, strike down the terrorist forces in accordance with the law, re-examine the security loopholes and evaluate the potential risks.

Zhao said China and Pakistan should cooperate to enhance the protection mechanism and ensure all the Chinese nationals and projects are safe in Pakistan, adding that China is willing to enhance anti-terrorism cooperation with Pakistan and keep a close communication and coordination on the situation in Afghanistan to play a constructive role in safeguarding regional and national security and stability.

Moeed Yusuf said that Pakistan and China are iron-clad brothers and Islamabad attaches great importance to concerns from China and will make all efforts in holding the criminals of the Dasu terror attack accountable.

During the call, the two leaders discussed regional peace and security as well as other matters of mutual interest. Both sides resolved to remain closely engaged over the evolving situation in the region and reiterated the importance of a peaceful political settlement and all-inclusive setup in Afghanistan.

The two leaders resolved that the Pakistan-China friendship cannot be undermined by other countries who try to target their bilateral interests.

Yusuf added that the perpetrators of terrorist attacks on Chinese nationals working in Pakistan will be brought to justice.

Both sides agreed that the Afghan soil should not be allowed to be used against other countries by terrorists.

They expressed satisfaction over the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries.

Zhao said that as soon as the Covid-19 situation is improved, he will visit Pakistan and meet Yusuf.