Nawaz, Shehbaz on same page to revive PDM

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition and President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif has contacted his elder brother and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif ahead of the meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement and sought his advice on the party’s strategy.

According to the party sources, Shehbaz Sharif held an important telephone consultation with the party leader before the important PDM meeting to be held on Wednesday.

According to the sources, during the consultation, the two leaders agreed to intensify the anti-government movement and mobilise the PDM.

Nawaz directed Shehbaz to activate the PML-N leaders at the party level as well. Shehbaz will convene an important meeting of the party leaders before the PDM meeting in the light of Nawaz’s directive.

Meanwhile, PML-N lawmaker Mian Javed Latif claimed that Nawaz will return home this year.

Speaking to media, Javed Latif said that Nawaz did not compromise on the country’s nuclear programme despite international pressure. He said that Nawaz will not get justice from these courts.

Last week, Shehbaz said that government statements based on political hatred are against the prestige of the country.

In a statement issued on Friday, he said that statements given by government against the facts in order to take political mileage are deplorable.

Playing politics on the life of Nawaz who remained prime minister for three times is inhuman, he remarked.

He went on to say that government attitude on defaming an individual for the sake of politics is bringing bad name for the country. They should nail senses.

Sending Nawaz to London for medical treatment was the decision of “Imran Niazi government”, he held. Treatment facilities for Nawaz were not available in Pakistan was also decision of a government board, he added.

He underscored that the decision for treatment and stay in respect of Nawaz in London would be taken as per doctors advice. Nawaz will return to Pakistan when the doctors permit, he added.

Appeal has been filed to meet the legal formalities, he pointed out. Nawaz can stay in London till the decision of appeal, he added.

On Thursday, the Home Office of United Kingdom has rejected PML-N supreme leader and three-time prime minister Nawaz’s request for visa extension.

“The UK Home Office has excused itself from further extending Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s visa,” PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a statement.

The Sharif family has also decided to appeal the decision.

She said the Home Office had stated that Nawaz could file an appeal against this decision in the immigration tribunal.

“Nawaz Sharif’s lawyers have filed the appeal in the British immigration tribunal,” Marriyum added.

She said the Home Office’s order would remain “without effect” until a decision on the appeal, and that “Nawaz Sharif can reside in the UK legally until the appeal is decided.”

Nawaz has been living in London since November 2019 after he was allowed to leave the country for medical treatment.

In December last year, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar had told a press conference that Pakistan had written a letter to the UK for the cancellation of Nawaz’s visa, which was issued for medical treatment after taking an undertaking. The six-month visa had not been extended by the UK, he had said at the time, adding that negotiations were continuing with UK for the deportation of Nawaz.