Sports

US tops Tokyo medals table after late surge

By Reuters

TOKYO: A late surge put the United States at the top of the medals table on the final day as the Americans closed the book on the Tokyo Olympics.

The team had more than 100 medals heading into the final day but had to rely on Sunday winners — including their women’s basketball team which grabbed a seventh straight gold — to reach the top of the standings for the third Games in a row.

They won 39 golds — one more than rivals China — and 113 overall, a decline since the Rio Games, where they picked up 46 golds and 121 medals overall.

“We are thrilled by the performance of Team USA at the Tokyo Games –- and couldn’t be more proud of the way they carried themselves,” said Susanne Lyons, chair of the USOPC. “These Games are one for the history books.”

For some, the pursuit of Olympic glory took on greater complexity and meaning, as the Games carried on without fans under restrictive conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Simone Biles entered Tokyo eyeing a record haul of six gymnastics golds but instead changed the narrative away from winning medals to championing mental health, leaving an indelible mark on the Games and prompting a conversation about the costly pressure to succeed.

Allyson Felix, who competed in her fifth and final Games after giving birth to a daughter via emergency C-section in 2018, got the sendoff worthy of her glittering career, picking up a record 11th medal as the most decorated woman in Olympic track and field history.

The American men struggled far more, getting just one individual athletics gold in the shot put and ending their drought on the track with a gold medal in the 4×400 metres relay on Saturday.

For some American fans, the competition was memorable because of who was absent — 100m sprinting star-on-the-rise Sha’Carri Richardson, who was suspended for cannabis use, prompting the White House to call for a review of the rules.

With the hugely successful Michael Phelps out of the pool and into the commentary booth, rising star Caeleb Dressel won three individual golds as the US swimmers faced a fierce challenge from the Australians, who more than doubled their medal count in the sport since Rio.

The ‘Duel in the Pool’ between Katie Ledecky and Australian Ariarne Titmus generated thrills, as the American ceded her crown in the 200m and 400m. She proved untouchable in longer distances, however, winning the 800m and 1,500m.

Previous articleChina reports more Covid-19 cases while some cities kick off new tests
Next articleTaliban kill Afghan radio station manager, kidnap journalist: officials
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Tearful Messi confirms he is leaving Barcelona, in talks with PSG

BARCELONA: Lionel Messi wept on Sunday as he bade farewell to his boyhood team FC Barcelona and confirmed he was talking with French club...
Read more
Sports

Japan to douse Olympic flame of Games transformed by pandemic and drama

TOKYO: Japan will douse its more than year-old Olympic flame on Sunday (today), closing out a Tokyo Games that were upended by the pandemic...
Read more
NATIONAL

Tokyo Olympics: Arshad Nadeem misses out on medal, finishes 5th

Arshad Nadeem on Saturday finished fifth in men's javelin throw event in Tokyo after brilliant performances earlier which placed him as high as fourth...
Read more
Sports

Bangladesh seal first series win over Australia

DHAKA: Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah guided his side to their first ever series win over Australia on Friday, masterminding a thrilling 10-run victory in the...
Read more
Sports

Sun bakes volleyball sands as Belarus feels IOC heat

TOKYO: Volleyball players got scorched on the sands of Tokyo Bay and Olympic walkers sweated through their dawn race in Japan's supposedly cooler north...
Read more
Sports

Giants fall, Crouser sets record, swimmers navigate elbows and fish

TOKYO: US men continued to splutter on the athletics track at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, while kayaker Lisa Carrington became New Zealand's most...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

SHC chides prosecution for ‘letting big fish go scot-free’ in Baldia...

KARACHI: Nine years after a deadliest industrial blaze in Pakistan’s history, the pursuit of justice languishes as the Sindh High Court on Monday took...

Lynching threats to Muslims: India books ‘unidentified’ people even as footage shows participants

Gas cylinder explosion kills nine in Punjab

Taliban kill Afghan radio station manager, kidnap journalist: officials

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.