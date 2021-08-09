World

China reports more Covid-19 cases while some cities kick off new tests

By Reuters

BEIJING: China reported more Covid-19 cases as it entered the third week of its current outbreak on Monday, while some cities added rounds of mass testing in the effort to stamp out locally-transmitted infections.

The highly infectious Delta variant has been detected in more than a dozen cities since July 20, and officials have asked local government authorities to rigorously track infections and close loopholes in control efforts.

“A laxity of mind should be firmly overcome,” the National Health Commission said in a statement on Sunday that called for the outbreak to be curbed.

Analysts see the Delta variant as the biggest test of China’s zero-Covid strategy since last year’s initial outbreak, but expect authorities will quash it before it gets out of control, even if at some economic cost.

Sunday’s 125 new confirmed infections on the mainland included 94 locally transmitted cases, up from the previous day’s figure of 96, with 81 locally transmitted, while the rest were imported from abroad, the NHC said on Monday.

Most of Sunday’s local patients were in the central city of Zhengzhou and the eastern city of Yangzhou, government figures showed.

Yangzhou has started a fifth round of mass tests, city authorities said on Monday, when Zhengzhou is expected to wrap up sample collection for its third round of citywide tests.

The eastern city of Nanjing, hit hard in the outbreak that began late in July, though it reported no more than five daily local cases since August 2, has also started a third round of targeted testing in some areas, after three rounds citywide.

The number of new asymptomatic infections was 39, up from 30 a day earlier. China does not classify them as confirmed cases.

China’s tally of infections stands at 93,826 since the outbreak began, while deaths stayed at 4,636.

Previous articleEpaper – August 9 LHR 2021
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Explainer: Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants

CHICAGO: The continued spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus has spawned a Greek alphabet of variants - a naming system used by the World Health...
Read more
Top Headlines

Taliban seize two more Afghanistan provincial capitals in northern blitz

KABUL: Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pol on Sunday, local officials said, as...
Read more
Top Headlines

Saudi opens Umrah pilgrimage to vaccinated worshipers from abroad: SPA

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia will gradually begin receiving Umrah pilgrimage requests from abroad for vaccinated pilgrims starting August 9 after about a year and a...
Read more
World

Afghanistan air force pilot killed in Kabul bombing, attack claimed by Taliban

KABUL: An Afghanistan Air Force pilot was killed by a bomb in Kabul late on Saturday, officials said, in an attack claimed by the...
Read more
World

Taliban capture second Afghan provincial capital, says deputy governor

KABUL: The Taliban seized the stronghold of a notorious Afghan warlord Saturday, officials said, the second provincial capital to fall to the insurgents in...
Read more
World

US, UK tell nationals to leave Afghanistan immediately

LONDON: United States and Britain have urged their nationals in Afghanistan to leave the country immediately due to the "worsening security situation" as fighting intensifies. The...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

Relationships and Conflict

Despite the fact that internationally Tibet is recognised as an integral part of China, there also continues to be a conflict of its sovereignty,...

Echoes of the Grand National dialogue

Property power

Winning hearts, not medals

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.