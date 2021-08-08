HEADLINES

Two policemen martyred, at least 12 injured in Quetta blast

By News Desk

Two policemen were killed, while at least 12 other people were left injured after an explosion rocked Quetta near its Serena Hotel on Sunday evening.

Police said that the explosion took place at Zarghoon Road, near the city’s University Chowk, adding that the explosives were planted on a motorcycle. The explosion took place near a police van.

The injured, including two policemen, have been shifted to the city’s Civil Hospital, Deputy Inspector General Quetta said, adding that the windows of nearby buildings were shattered due to the explosion.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan also condemned the attack and expressed sadness over the martyrdom of the two police personnel.

“Terrorist elements want to ruin the province’s peace. [We] will never allow terrorists to succeed in their nefarious plans,” he was quoted as saying in a statement.

The chief minister directed officials to submit a report into the attack and to provide the best available treatment facilities to the injured.

Separately, a vendor was injured on Quetta’s Sariab Road after unidentified persons hurled a grenade at his roadside stall where he was selling Pakistan flags and other paraphernalia ahead of 14th August.

The incidents come more than three months after a powerful bomb exploded in the parking lot of the Quetta Serena Hotel, killing five people and wounding a dozen others.

Since then, there have been a number of attacks in the city in which security personnel and civilians were wounded or lost their lives.

Late last month, at least four people were injured and a Frontier Corps (FC) vehicle was damaged in a blast in Hazar Ganji, a locality on the outskirts of Quetta.

On July 1, at least six security personnel were injured, two of them seriously, in a motorcycle bomb explosion that targeted an army convoy on Quetta’s Airport Road.

Balochistan Inspector General Mohammad Tahir Rai had said that an IED had been planted on the motorcycle, which was detonated by remote control.

News Desk

