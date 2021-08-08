HEADLINES

On-ground findings differ with complaint of envoy’s daughter, Pakistan tells Afghanistan

By Mian Abrar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has conveyed a visiting Afghan team a comprehensive witness account led to the conclusion that the findings on the ground did not corroborate the complaint filed by the daughter of Afghan Ambassador as the the technical evidence further substantiated the conclusion.

The delegation from Afghanistan visited Islamabad in connection with the reported complaint of daughter of the Ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan of 16 July 2021. During the visit, the delegation met with the officials of law-enforcement agencies and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Official sources told Pakistan Today that the Afghan delegation was also briefed on the measures and findings of the law-enforcement agencies after thorough investigation in the complaint made by daughter of Afghan ambassador of an alleged harassment.

On certain aspects of the case, the relevant Pakistani authorities reiterated the earlier request for provision of additional information, and access to evidence and the complainant.

The delegation was given a comprehensive briefing on all aspects of investigation conducted by the relevant Pakistani authorities in the reported incident. They were also taken to the Safe City Office, Islamabad, where they were shown several videos from various locations of different timings in which the complainant was clearly identifiable moving around the places independently.

An on-site visit of all the locations visited by the complainant was arranged for the delegation, followed by presentation of technical data (findings of mobile forensic/geo fencing) as well. The delegation was also informed of the measures taken for enhanced security of the Embassy of Afghanistan in Islamabad and its Consulates.

“Pakistan attaches high importance to its relations with Afghanistan. At this critical juncture in the Afghan peace process, it is extremely important to work jointly for the shared objective of a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan. Pakistan hopes that the Embassy of Afghanistan in Islamabad would soon resume its normal operations,” an official statement later said.

Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He tweets as @mian_abrar and also can be reached at [email protected]

