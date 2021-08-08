Bilawal sees PPP jiyala to lead next Balochistan govt

QUETTA: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Sunday that the PPP would form government across Pakistan after sweeping the next general elections.

“It is certain that a PPP jiyala will lead the next Balochistan government as the chief minister,” he said while addressing an exclusive party function which pertained to the induction of leading politicians from different political parties in the PPP. Those who joined the PPP included Balochistan former chief minister Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri and former federal minister General (r) Abdul Qadir Balouch, at Jattak House on Sariab Road.

He added that that the people of Balochistan are an energetic and brave people, and that the relationship between the PPP and the people of Balochistan was three generations old.

The people here supported the people’s leader Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and made a history, added the PPP chairman.

“The historic bond was further cemented when the people of Balochistan stood shoulder to shoulder with Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. After the martyrdom of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, they once again sided with President Asif Ali Zardari and now the people of Balochistan would be his strength,” he said.

He said that a new generation was entering into the political fray, adding: “I want to make history with the youth of Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa”.

The PPP chairman said that the PPP by passing the NFC award to the provinces had ensured the historical injustices could begin to be repaired. He added that the PPP also passed the 18th amendment to realise the dream of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to devolve power and give the right to self govern to all provinces.

He said that one of the basic rights enshrined in the constitution guaranteed that the people of that province from where the wells of natural reserves have been discovered would be the first to benefit.

He said that former president Asif Ali Zardari had provided Benazir Income Support Programme for financial assistance to impoverished women, launched programmes for the increase of salaries and pensions, and also increased the salaries of the armed forces.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that while the puppet and ineligible Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government had been established after Nawaz Sharifs, but both usurped the will of the people. He added that both these parties were further trying to undermine the people’s rights. They are jointly conniving to undermine the 18th Amendment and do away with the NFC Award, Bilawal maintained. They only see our islands, our coasts, and our resources, but they don’t see the people. There is only one party, the PPP, that knows how to defend your rights, he stressed.

He said that the PPP will bring a people’s government in Pakistan that can resolve the problems of the people.

The common man has recognised that they have been robbed in the name of tabdeeli and in reality there is record inflation, poverty, lawlessness and unemployment.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that his ideology is the ideology of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who said that it is not written in the destiny of the poor that he will always be poor.

He said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir’s dream was that every Pakistani child should be brought up in a better environment where everyone should have freedom of expression.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while referring to the Quetta tragedy, said that the people of Balochistan have faced many difficulties. Lawyers were martyred here five years ago, but so far these martyrs have not received justice, he stressed.

He felicitated the leaders, dignitaries and workers who joined the party and reiterated his commitment to the rights of the people of Balochistan, and he vowed he would keep visiting the province.

Before the welcoming address of the party Chairman, leaders and dignitaries hailing fro different political parties announced their joining the PPP. They are chief of Jhalawan and former chief minister of Balochistan and MPA Nawab Sanaullah Zehri and former governor of Balochistan and former federal minister General (r) Abdul Qadir Balouch.

Other personalities who have announced to join PPP include former MPA and former provincial minister Col. (r) Younus Changezi, former MPA and former provincial minister Nawab Muhammad Khan Shahwani, former MPA Madam Kishore Ahmed Jattak, former district nazim Naseerabad Sardar Changez Sasoli, former Balouchistan National Party central leader Sardar Imran Bangalzai, former chairman Khuzdar Mir Abdul Rehman Zehri, former PML-N leader Nawab Sherbaz Nosherwani, Mir Irfan Kurd, former provincial minister Agha Irfan Karim Ahmadzai, Mir Ghazi Khan Pendrani, Syed Abbas Shah and others.

Meanwhile, the PPP chairman wore a traditional turban during the inauguratal ceremony, while newcomers to the PPP waved the PPP flag and chanted slogans of “Jeay Bhutto”.