UK Home Office rejects Nawaz’s visa extension application

Sharif family to appeal the decision

By News Desk

The Home Office of United Kingdom has rejected Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supreme leader and three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s request for visa extension.

“The UK Home Office has excused itself from further extending Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s visa,” PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a statement.

The Sharif family has also decided to appeal the decision.

She said the Home Office had stated that Nawaz could file an appeal against this decision in the immigration tribunal.

“Nawaz Sharif’s lawyers have filed the appeal in the British immigration tribunal,” Marriyum added.

She said the Home Office’s order would remain “without effect” until a decision on the appeal, and that “Nawaz Sharif can reside in the UK legally until the appeal is decided.”

Nawaz has been living in London since November 2019 after he was allowed to leave the country for medical treatment.

In December last year, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar had told a press conference that Pakistan had written a letter to the UK for the cancellation of Nawaz’s visa, which was issued for medical treatment after taking an undertaking. The six-month visa had not been extended by the UK, he had said at the time, adding that negotiations were continuing with UK for the deportation of Nawaz.

News Desk

