Man rapes Filipina in Lahore

LAHORE: An incident of rape of a Filipina was registered under sections 376 and 377 in the Factory Area Police Station of the provincial capital.

The woman was allegedly raped with the lure of a job.

The victim complained in the FIR that she had come to Pakistan in February this year for employment and she had approached Goodwill Manpower Company to get a job. She added that the agency had called her to the office for an interview on July 7.

“When I reached the office, Abdul Rehman sent me to Model Town for an interview with a rickshaw driver he knew. After completing the interview, I was on way to my flat when Rehman called the rickshaw driver (Fayyaz) and asked him to bring me back to his office. It was 6:30 in the evening and the rickshaw driver had taken me back to Rehman’s office,” she said.

“When I reached the office, Rehman seated me in the room he had made behind his office and locked it from inside. Rehman asked me to give him a massage and he took off his clothes. He threatened me with serious consequences if I did not massage and I started massaging his back in fear. Meanwhile, Rehman forcibly stripped me naked. I begged a lot but he forcibly raped me and threatened to kill me if I told anyone. Later, he left the office and told the rickshaw driver to drop me off at home. As soon as I had the opportunity, I contacted the embassy of my country and informed about the incident and sought help for legal action.”

After the incident, the Philippines’ embassy in Pakistan has been activated in the matter.

Sources in the embassy informed that the Philippines is one of the largest manpower exporting countries in the world and Philippine manpower is spread all over the world.

“Filipino maids work in people’s homes and in Pakistan they have access to every rich man’s home. One of the main reasons for their popularity is that Filipino women work hard and one Filipino maid works equal to three people. That is why in Pakistan they get three times more money than in their own country. The way they come to Pakistan is that two types of companies deal with them. There is a recruitment firm that brings these people from the Philippines. Similarly, the other one is a placement type company, which provides them jobs in different places in Pakistan. Unfortunately, Abdul Rehman, who is the CEO of a private placement agency, Goodwill Manpower Services, has raped a Filipino woman.”

When a gender crime cell contacted, an official informed that Rehman is on bail till August 8. However, the embassy has issued an advisory regarding the temporary cessation of the processing of employment contracts under Goodwill Manpower Services.

“The Embassy of the Republic of the Philippines in Pakistan has temporarily stopped the issuance of certificate of acknowledgement/authentication and no objection certificate to all employment contracts under Goodwill Manpower Services until further notice. The general public is advised not to transact with the company for new job orders and employment processing requests. The company will fulfill its obligations to all existing and valid contracts under its name,” the advisory stated.