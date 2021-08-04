Lockdown and inflation

For controlling the extending pandemic lock down has been imposed in different cities and people are forced to stay at their homes. Therefore the doors of earning have been closed for citizens and they find little to survive, on the other hand the rising rate of product is touching the sky.

In addition, Most of the students have been giving rents for houses in different arias for studying. Including that, they also did part time jobs but now they are deprived from this. They are facing both inflation and lack of jobs which compels them to leave their study. In these difficult days it has become a challenge for students and jobless people to live in a comfortable way.

In short, it is requested to government to do something against rising inflation and provide jobs to student so they would easily continue their study.

Asif Khan

Karachi