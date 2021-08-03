PTI wins speaker, deputy speaker posts in AJK Legislative Assembly

MIRPUR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s nominees Choudhary Anwar-ul-Haq was elected as Speaker while Riaz Ahmed elected as Deputy Speaker of the AJK Assembly at the session of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly which met in the state metropolis on Tuesday.

Choudhary Anwar-ul-Haq secured 32 votes while his opponent Faisal Mumtaz Rathore the joint candidate of Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N got 15 vote.

A total of 49 newly elected members have cast their vote in 53 seat Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

Four members were not present in the assembly session while two vote were rejected.

Later, the newly elected Speaker Choudhary Anwar-ul-Haq took the oath of office. The outgoing Speaker of the Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir administered the oath .

Riaz Ahmed of Tehreek-e-Insaf was elected the Deputy Speaker of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative Assembly he received 32 votes while Nisara Abbasi joint candidate of Peoples Party and Muslim League-Nawaz got 15 votes.

Addressing the house, the newly elected Speaker of Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative Assembly Choudhary Anwar-ul-Haq thanked the leadership of his Party particularly The Chairman of Tehreek–e-Insaf Imran Khan, peoples and the members of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative Assembly for reposing confidence on him and assured that he will continue to promote the sublime traditions of the this house. He urged the members of the Assembly to demonstrate tolerance and pay respect to each other to continue highly respected traditions of this house.

He said it will be my endeavor not to suppress the voice of the opposition and also pay respect to the opinion of the treasury benches. He thanked the Chairman of Tehreek-e–Insaf Imran Khan for nominating him for Speaker ship of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative Assembly. The newly elected Deputy Speaker also thanked the members of the house and Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan for nominating him for Deputy Speaker of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative Assembly.

Earlier the newly elected members of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative Assembly took the oath of office.

Outgoing Speaker of Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir administered the oath.