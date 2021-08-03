HEADLINES

PTI wins speaker, deputy speaker posts in AJK Legislative Assembly

By APP

MIRPUR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s nominees Choudhary Anwar-ul-Haq was elected as Speaker while Riaz Ahmed elected as Deputy Speaker of the AJK Assembly at the session of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly which met in the state metropolis on Tuesday.

Choudhary Anwar-ul-Haq secured 32 votes while his opponent Faisal Mumtaz Rathore the joint candidate of Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N got 15 vote.

A total of 49 newly elected members have cast their vote in 53 seat Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

Four members were not present in the assembly session while two vote were rejected.

Later, the newly elected Speaker Choudhary Anwar-ul-Haq took the oath of office. The outgoing Speaker of the Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir administered the oath .

Riaz Ahmed of Tehreek-e-Insaf was elected the Deputy Speaker of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative Assembly he received 32 votes while Nisara Abbasi joint candidate of Peoples Party and Muslim League-Nawaz got 15 votes.

Addressing the house, the newly elected Speaker of Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative Assembly Choudhary Anwar-ul-Haq thanked the leadership of his Party particularly The Chairman of Tehreek–e-Insaf Imran Khan, peoples and the members of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative Assembly for reposing confidence on him and assured that he will continue to promote the sublime traditions of the this house. He urged the members of the Assembly to demonstrate tolerance and pay respect to each other to continue highly respected traditions of this house.

He said it will be my endeavor not to suppress the voice of the opposition and also pay respect to the opinion of the treasury benches. He thanked the Chairman of Tehreek-e–Insaf Imran Khan for nominating him for Speaker ship of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative Assembly. The newly elected Deputy Speaker also thanked the members of the house and Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan for nominating him for Deputy Speaker of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative Assembly.

Earlier the newly elected members of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative Assembly took the oath of office.

Outgoing Speaker of Azad Jammu and Kashmir legislative Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir administered the oath.

Previous articleAfghan president vows to defeat advancing Taliban in six months
Next articleRising prices
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan, South Korea to jointly develop technologies to boost agricultural production: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for National Food Security & Research Syed Fakhar Imam Tuesday said that Pakistan and South Korea would jointly develop locally customized technologies...
Read more
HEADLINES

Kabul hit by powerful explosion, at least three dead

A powerful blast followed by sporadic gunfire hit Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Tuesday near the city's heavily fortified “Green Zone”, an area home to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Cabinet approved distribution of Rs315bn loans under KJP: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has accorded approval to distribution of Rs315 billion loans among youth under the Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP) during the current...
Read more
NATIONAL

UAE eases flight restrictions for Pakistan, other countries

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will ease travel restrictions for six countries on its flight ban list to allow some UAE residents, who are...
Read more
NATIONAL

Mansoor appointed as SAPM on CPEC Affairs as Bajwa resigns

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday accepted the resignation of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority Chairman Lt General (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa and appointed...
Read more
HEADLINES

CAA issues revised quarantine policy for int’l travellers

The Civil Aviation Authority on Tuesday issued its revised standard operating procedures for international travellers coming into Pakistan "in view of the recent surge...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pakistan, South Korea to jointly develop technologies to boost agricultural production:...

ISLAMABAD: Minister for National Food Security & Research Syed Fakhar Imam Tuesday said that Pakistan and South Korea would jointly develop locally customized technologies...

A deeper look at anti-Semitism and anti-Arab bigotry

India and CPEC

Payment of damages to Broadsheet

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.