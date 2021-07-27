Violence, law, freedom, and common sense

Was he under the influence of drugs? Was she romantically involved with him then or at any time in the past? Did she go to his house to dissuade him from harming himself? Was she duped into visiting him? Were they childhood buddies? What was his state of mind like when he committed the crime? Was the whole thing premeditated on his part? Was she aware of how unstable he could be? Will he be brought to justice? Only time will tell. Or will it (considering our dismal record in such matters)?

These are important questions in the context of investigation of the crime, but it is already too late for her now that she is gone. She is neither the first woman to succumb to extreme violence, nor sadly is she likely to be the last. There are numerous potential victims just like her; and it is of the essence to ensure that they do not meet her fate.

The matter can be considered on two different levels. The first – let us call it the community level – is the reformation of society, which includes but is not limited to setting in place norms that are based on a deep respect for life and an appreciation of the freedom of others. Deterrence too has an important role to play. Every effort aimed at ensuring the rule of law and bringing criminals to justice must therefore be encouraged and assisted. But these are projects that will take some time before yielding tangible results. In the meantime, women must coexist with men and so they need to take the necessary precautions – on a personal level – to avoid the worst. Each level is crucial, quite independent of the other. But as sure as day follows night, there will be those who will pounce on the mere suggestion of the latter and declare it victim-blaming.

And at the same time, one feels obligated to convince other potential victims that there is no shortage in the society of dangerous men – a fact that is not going to change any time soon. And therefore, it is imperative that they avoid putting themselves in a vulnerable position.

Advising a woman to be wary of threats from criminals is not the same thing as saying that her naivety is an excuse for a man’s criminal behaviour. Being circumspect in these matters is like fastening the seat belt even if you drive at a pedestrian 40 kmph yourself. For although a failure to do that on your part by no means gives anybody an excuse to rear-end you while driving under the influence; it can save your life if he decides to do that any way. (Law or no law, someone, some day will do it and it is unlikely he will seek your prior approval.)

Indiscriminate and ruthless enforcement of the law no-doubt plays a significant role in maintenance of peace in any society. But as is well known, hardened criminals and those with a screw or two loose do not always get deterred by law the way normal, honest men do. Which means that no matter how well the masses are educated, and how strictly the law is enforced, there will always be some men who will be dangerous for women. And since these men do not always come with a label displayed on their foreheads, it is never a good idea for a woman to confine herself alone in a closed space with any man.

A woman exposes herself to many risks including that of extreme violence when she is naïve or careless in this regard. Let me break the last sentence down because it is almost certainly going to be declared victim-blaming on my part, which it is not. I am not implying that because the latest victim ill-advisedly put herself at the mercy of the killer, this somehow shifts the blame from the killer to her; or that it makes her partly responsible for the crime. What I am saying is this: She was naïve enough to put herself in an extremely vulnerable position alone with the wrong man and paid a dear price for her miscalculation. She remains the victim; and the killer still bears full responsibility of the crime, for which he must be taken to task. But even if that comes to pass, the society is not going to transform overnight. Therefore, other potential victims should be wary of putting themselves in a position where a man – cousin, ‘friend’, childhood buddy, colleague, anybody – can do to them whatever he pleases. If she must interact with a person of the opposite gender, as she will often be required to do professionally or in an academic setting, she must do so in open spaces and in the company of others. It becomes risky when the interaction happens out of sight of others in a one-on-one setting.

