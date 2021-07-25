World

Israeli airlines start direct flights to Morocco after improved ties

By Reuters
14 July 2021, Brandenburg, Schönefeld: A Boeing 737 900ER (4X-EHA) of the Israeli airline El Al Israel Airlines drives past the tower on the apron of BER "Willy Brandt" Airport to take off. Photo: Soeren Stache/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa (Photo by Soeren Stache/picture alliance via Getty Images)

JERUSALEM: Two Israeli carriers on Sunday launched nonstop commercial flights to Marrakesh from Tel Aviv following the upgrading of diplomatic relations last year between Morocco and Israel.

Israel and Morocco agreed last December to upgrade diplomatic ties and relaunch direct flights — part of a deal brokered by the United States that also included Washington’s recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara.

“This route will help promote tourism, trade and economic cooperation between the two countries,” said Israeli Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov.

Israir flight 61 took off at 8:15 am (0515 GMT) for the 5 1/2 hour flight, with stewards wearing traditional Moroccan garb and serving Moroccan food.

El Al Israel Airlines flight 553 took off at 11:35 am (0835 GMT).

El Al, Israel’s flag carrier which was hit hard last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, said it will operate up to five flights a week to Morocco on Boeing 737 planes.

Smaller rival Israir said it would operate two flights a week on its route to Marrakesh.

Israel’s Arkia and Royal Air Maroc are also expected to start flights in the next month.

Morocco was home to one of the largest and most prosperous Jewish communities in North Africa and the Middle East for centuries until Israel’s founding in 1948. An estimated quarter of a million left Morocco for Israel from 1948-1964.

Today only about 3,000 Jews remain in Morocco, while hundreds of thousands of Israelis claim some Moroccan ancestry.

Moroccan officials describe their deal with Israel, including the opening of liaison offices, as a restoration of mid-level ties that Rabat cooled in 2000 in solidarity with Palestinians.

In March, Moroccan Tourism Minister Nadia Fettah Alaoui said she expected 200,000 Israeli visitors in the first year following the resumption of direct flights. That compares with about 13 million yearly total foreign tourists before the pandemic.

Tourism revenue in Morocco fell by 53.8 percent to 36.3 billion dirhams ($3.8 billion) in 2020.

Previous articleArif Naqvi, the Abraaj Group and making a difference while making money
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Afghan forces capture four Taliban fighters for Eid rocket attack

Afghan forces have captured four Taliban fighters including a militant commander for carrying out this week's rocket attack targeting the presidential palace in Kabul during the...
Read more
World

Iraq does not need US troops to fight ISIS: prime minister

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s prime minister says his country no longer requires American combat troops to fight the so-called Islamic State group, but a formal time...
Read more
Top Headlines

First task for Afghanistan troops is to slow Taliban’s momentum: Pentagon chief

WASHINGTON: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Saturday that the Afghanistan security forces' first job was to make sure they could slow the...
Read more
World

Biden assures Ghani of continued US support: White House

WASHINGTON: With the last US forces on the way out of Afghanistan, US President Joe Biden assured President Ashraf Ghani of US diplomatic and...
Read more
World

Canada vows to resettle Afghan interpreters, citing threat from Taliban

TORONTO: Canada announced on Friday it would resettle Afghan interpreters, embassy staff and their families amid a "dynamic and deteriorating" situation in Afghanistan, saying...
Read more
World

Israeli troops kill Palestinian teen in West Bank: Palestinian officials

RAMALLAH: Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian teenager during a clash in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. The...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pakistan successfully vaccinates 25 million people, acceleration planned for August

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Sunday announced that Pakistan has successfully inoculated 25 million people against the...

Nawaz Sharif, Afghan NSA meeting expedited by Arab country

Saudi foreign minister to arrive in Islamabad on Tuesday

Iraq does not need US troops to fight ISIS: prime minister

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.