No domestic air travel for unvaccinated citizens from Aug 1: NCOC

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) has announced that the Covid-19 certificate would be mandatory for domestic air travel from August 1.

The NCOC, the country’s nerve centre for Covid-19 response, on Saturday urged the people to get themselves vaccinated by July 31 in order to avoid any ‘hassle’.

Earlier, it was reported that the government was considering a slew of measures – including a possible air travel ban on unvaccinated people – in an effort to stem a steep rise in Covid-19 infections as officials confirmed the beginning of the fourth wave of the viral pandemic in the country.

The NCOC had said that the Delta variant is more dangerous than the Indian mutation of the novel coronavirus. “Cases of Delta variant are surfacing in the country which could possibly trigger the fourth wave,” the NCOC said in its daily update. It called upon the people to follow security protocols against the virus because “any laxity could have serious consequences”.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have repeatedly called upon the nation to not lower their guard against the contagion, which causes the mysterious respiratory infection because the more infectious Delta variant has sneaked its way into Pakistan.

Pakistan reported 1,841 new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours, taking the country’s Covid-19 tally to 1,001,875. The country’s death toll climbed to 22,971 after 32 more people succumbed to the deadly disease. Meanwhile, 1,310 patients recovered from the deadly disease in a day taking total recoveries to 924,782. According to NCOC, total active Covid-19 cases across the country were reported to be 54,122.