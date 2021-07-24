NATIONAL

No domestic air travel for unvaccinated citizens from Aug 1: NCOC

By News Desk

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) has announced that the Covid-19 certificate would be mandatory for domestic air travel from August 1.

The NCOC, the country’s nerve centre for Covid-19 response, on Saturday urged the people to get themselves vaccinated by July 31 in order to avoid any ‘hassle’.

Earlier, it was reported that the government was considering a slew of measures – including a possible air travel ban on unvaccinated people – in an effort to stem a steep rise in Covid-19 infections as officials confirmed the beginning of the fourth wave of the viral pandemic in the country.

The NCOC had said that the Delta variant is more dangerous than the Indian mutation of the novel coronavirus. “Cases of Delta variant are surfacing in the country which could possibly trigger the fourth wave,” the NCOC said in its daily update. It called upon the people to follow security protocols against the virus because “any laxity could have serious consequences”.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have repeatedly called upon the nation to not lower their guard against the contagion, which causes the mysterious respiratory infection because the more infectious Delta variant has sneaked its way into Pakistan.

Pakistan reported 1,841 new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours, taking the country’s Covid-19 tally to 1,001,875. The country’s death toll climbed to 22,971 after 32 more people succumbed to the deadly disease. Meanwhile, 1,310 patients recovered from the deadly disease in a day taking total recoveries to 924,782. According to NCOC, total active Covid-19 cases across the country were reported to be 54,122.

Previous articleEmirates extends suspension of flights from Pakistan till July 28
Next articlePakistan will take legal action against India for spying on Imran: Akbar
News Desk

1 COMMENT

  1. “ NCOC had said that the Delta variant is more dangerous than the Indian mutation of the novel coronavirus.”

    Delta variant *is* the Indian mutation!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PM urges nation to take part in tree plantation drive

Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the whole nation to participate in the greening of Pakistan. In a tweet on Saturday, the prime minister shared...
Read more
NATIONAL

India sponsors anti-Pakistan terror outfits in Afghanistan: Moeed

National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf has said that there can be no forward movement unless India takes concrete steps to reverse the situation...
Read more
NATIONAL

PML-N, PPP reject PM’s Kashmir referendum proposal

LAHORE: Both major opposition parties, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), have rejected Prime Minister Imran Khan's proposal of holding a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Justice Isa, wife test positive for coronavirus

Top court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa and his wife Sarina Isa have quarantined themselves at their residence after testing positive for the coronavirus. Deputy...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan will take legal action against India for spying on Imran: Akbar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday announced to take legal action against India for spying on its Prime Minister Imran Khan and military officials. Addressing a press conference,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Emirates extends suspension of flights from Pakistan till July 28

Passenger flights from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will remain suspended until at least July 28, Emirates airline has announced. The Dubai-based carrier said...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan will take legal action against India for spying on Imran:...

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday announced to take legal action against India for spying on its Prime Minister Imran Khan and military officials. Addressing a press conference,...

No domestic air travel for unvaccinated citizens from Aug 1: NCOC

Emirates extends suspension of flights from Pakistan till July 28

Court extends detention of suspect in Noor Mukadam murder

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.