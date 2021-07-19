World

Saudi commentators go public in criticising UAE role in Yemen

By Reuters
ABU DHABI, UAE - NOVEMBER 22: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY MANDATORY CREDIT - "BANDAR ALGALOUD / SAUDI KINGDOM COUNCIL / HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Crown Prince and Defense Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman al-Saud (L) meets Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (R) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on November 22, 2018. (Photo by BANDAR ALGALOUD / SAUDI KINGDOM COUNCIL / HANDOUT/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

DUBAI: Pro-government commentators in Saudi Arabia are publicly criticising the United Arab Emirates’ role in Yemen, a rare move that reflects political and economic tensions between the two Gulf allies that also led to an open standoff over oil policy.

Saudi Arabia is trying to contain a power struggle in southern Yemen between the recognised government backed by Riyadh and the main separatist group supported by the UAE — which risks broadening a war that Saudi Arabia is struggling to exit.

“If Abu Dhabi does not help in implementing the Riyadh agreement regarding the south Yemen crisis, and keeps obstructing it, I think that Saudi-Emirati ties will continue to be tested,” political writer Suleiman al-Oqeliy, who often reflects official Saudi positions, said in a Twitter post on Saturday.

“The Kingdom, government and people, will not allow anyone to tamper with Yemen’s security and harm it. Its patience may be great but it has limits,” tweeted Abdullah al-Hatayla, deputy editor of Saudi Arabia’s semi-official Okaz newspaper.

Social media is closely monitored by authorities in the Gulf Arab region and pro-government commentators in Saudi Arabia usually refrain from criticising the kingdom’s allies.

Saudi and UAE authorities did not immediately respond to a Reuters‘ request for comment.

The UAE is a member of the military coalition led by Riyadh that intervened in Yemen in 2015 against the Iran-aligned Houthis who ousted the government from the capital Sanaa.

Abu Dhabi ended its military presence in 2019, saddling Riyadh with a costly and unpopular war, but continues to hold sway through Yemeni fighters it armed and trained.

Among them are forces of the Southern Transitional Council, also members of the coalition, who have twice seized the southern port of Aden, the interim headquarters of the Saudi-backed government, prompting Riyadh to broker a power-sharing deal that has yet to be fully implemented.

The criticism by the commentators comes after a public dispute between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi that disrupted policy setting by OPEC+, a group that includes OPEC and its allies. OPEC+ secured an agreement to boost oil supplies when it reconvened on Sunday after the two Gulf producers reached an understanding.

However analysts say increasing economic competition is laying bare differences between Saudi Arabia and the UAE as the kingdom moves to challenge its neighbour’s dominance as the region’s business, trade and tourism hub.

The regional alliance that saw Saudi Arabia and the UAE join forces to project power in the Middle East and beyond and combat Islamist groups — coordinating use of financial clout, and in Yemen, military force — has loosened as national interests come to the fore.

Previous articleIsrael firm’s spyware used to target journalists’ cell phones: reports
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Israel firm’s spyware used to target journalists’ cell phones: reports

WASHINGTON: An Israeli company's spyware was used in attempted and successful hacks of 37 smartphones belonging to journalists, government officials and human rights activists...
Read more
HEADLINES

Delhi played role to keep Islamabad on FATF grey list: Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: India finally on Sunday admitted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government ensured that Pakistan remains on the grey list of the Financial...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pilgrims perform Hajj rituals under Covid safety measures

MAKKAH: Groups of pilgrims flocked to the Grand Mosque of Makkah on Sunday while adhering to precautionary measures against Covid-19 to perform the Islamic...
Read more
Top Headlines

Jewish visits, opposed by Palestinians, spark clashes at Al-Aqsa Mosque

JERUSALEM: Brief clashes erupted on Sunday between Israeli police and Palestinians at Al Aqsa mosque over visits by Jews to the compound revered in...
Read more
Top Headlines

Taliban favour ‘political settlement’ to Afghanistan conflict: leader

KABUL: The Taliban's supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada on Sunday said he "strenuously favours" a political settlement to the conflict in Afghanistan even as the...
Read more
World

US accuses Iran of trying to deflect blame for nuclear talks impasse

WASHINGTON/CAIRO: The United States on Saturday accused Tehran of an "outrageous" effort to deflect blame for the impasse in Iran nuclear talks and denied...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.