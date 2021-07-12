Kuwait emir accepts Alvi’s invitation to visit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Kuwait Emir Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has accepted the invitation of Dr Arif Alvi to visit Pakistan “in near future”, the president’s office announced Monday.

The acceptance was conveyed in a letter in response to the invitation extended by Alvi.

In his letter, Al-Sabah expressed satisfaction over the strong ties between Pakistan and Kuwait. He showed his commitment to further expand cooperation in all fields for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

He thanked Pakistan for acknowledging Kuwait’s role in resolving the issues of the Muslim world, including the Palestine dispute.

The emir also expressed hope that the world will soon be able to control the coronavirus crisis.