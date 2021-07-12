NATIONAL

Kuwait emir accepts Alvi’s invitation to visit Pakistan

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Kuwait Emir Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has accepted the invitation of Dr Arif Alvi to visit Pakistan “in near future”, the president’s office announced Monday.

The acceptance was conveyed in a letter in response to the invitation extended by Alvi.

In his letter, Al-Sabah expressed satisfaction over the strong ties between Pakistan and Kuwait. He showed his commitment to further expand cooperation in all fields for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

He thanked Pakistan for acknowledging Kuwait’s role in resolving the issues of the Muslim world, including the Palestine dispute.

The emir also expressed hope that the world will soon be able to control the coronavirus crisis.

Previous articleAbbasi ‘dares’ government to remove ‘corrupt’ ministers
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Abbasi ‘dares’ government to remove ‘corrupt’ ministers

KARACHI: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Monday challenged the government to remove the "corrupt" members of the federal cabinet and asked the National...
Read more
NATIONAL

Police arrests gun-toting man in front of Parliament House

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Capital Territory Police on Monday arrested a gun-toting veiled person named Malik Sohail Awan, 45, in front of the Parliament House. In a...
Read more
HEADLINES

Propaganda against Nawaz has termed him ‘anti-army’, arrests Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Monday that many people crafted propaganda against Nawaz Sharif to show him as an “anti-army” force,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt will take help as required, ‘including the army’s help’, to curb Covid: SAPM

"We will take all administrative help for this as required, including the army's help," said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr...
Read more
NATIONAL

Qureshi arrives in Tajikistan to attend CFM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrived in Dushanbe capital of Tajikistan Monday on a three-day visit to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation...
Read more
NATIONAL

Forensic report to ascertain if model was raped before murder: police

LAHORE: Lahore police have handed over the body of a young woman who was found dead at her residence in the Defense Housing Authority...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Propaganda against Nawaz has termed him ‘anti-army’, arrests Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Monday that many people crafted propaganda against Nawaz Sharif to show him as an “anti-army” force,...

Govt will take help as required, ‘including the army’s help’, to curb Covid: SAPM

India’s most populous state seeks to promote two-child policy

Afghan special forces moved in on Taliban, only to find they had melted away

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.