Umar apologises for failing to report corrupt approaches

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal has tendered a public apology for failing to report corrupt approaches made to him.

The cricketer had to serve a 12-month ban due to failure in reporting the approaches.

In a video message released by the country’s cricket board on Wednesday, Umer said he had made a “mistake” last year that harmed both his career and cricket.

“Some people approached me but I was unable to report the same to the anti-corruption unit, due to which I had to face a 12-month ban,” he said, adding that it had been a “very difficult” period for him.

He further said, “I learned a lot during this time and today I confess before all of you that that mistake brought disrepute to Pakistan Cricket.”

Umer was suspended in February, 2020 for failing to report details of corrupt approaches made to him just before the start of the fifth Pakistan Super League season.

He apologised to his family, the PCB and cricket fans over his breach.