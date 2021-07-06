UN must protect children in India-Occupied Kashmir 

Pakistan urged the UN Security Council to act immediately to protect children in conflict zones, particularly in Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir where Indian forces have been deliberately targeting children with pellet guns. UN Secretary General António Guterres also urged India to end the use of pellets against children in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and stop associating children with the security forces in any way. According to an analytical report, it said that the killing of 95,686 including 7147 in custody from 1 January 1989 to 30 September 2020 speaks volumes about the goodwill gesture of the brutal Indian forces towards the Kashmiri people. The report also mentioned the destruction of 110,367 civilian properties including houses and structures and gang-rape or molestation of 11,219 of women by the troops during the period to expose the reality of Indian Army’s operations.

During 2020, some of the worst atrocities and state terrorism took place in IOJK. More than 300 innocent Kashmiris, including women and children, were killed in fake encounters and staged cordon-and-search operations, and 750 Kashmiris were critically injured, while 2,770 innocent Kashmiris were arbitrarily detained, and 922 houses destroyed as part of collective punishment inflicted on the Kashmiri communities. Such inhuman actions are not only in violation of the UNSC resolutions on Children and Armed Conflict but are also in breach of the best interests of the child principle under the Convention on the Rights of the Child, to which India is a state party. The worsening situation and increased attacks against children in Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, calls for the Security Council’s intervention by holding India accountable for its grave breaches of international humanitarian law and war crimes in Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the UN Secretary General’s latest report, the overall number of grave violations remained alarmingly high at 26,425. These violations include the continued killing and maiming of children, the recruitment and use of child soldiers, sexual violence and abduction, attacks against schools and hospitals, and denial of humanitarian access. The report further revealed that the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated difficulties in the protection of children affected by armed conflicts, with humanitarian agencies finding it hard to conduct their work safely. Despite persistent concerns raised by multiple Special Rapporteurs and Mandate Holders of the Human Rights Council and experts on Children and Armed Conflict, the human rights and humanitarian situations continue to deteriorate for the innocent children of Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir since 5 August 2019.

Jammu and Kashmir is an unresolved agenda of partition left behind by Britain and a disputed territory between India and Pakistan. Both the parties acknowledged the disputed status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir in the UN Security Council resolutions of 13 August 1948, and on 5 January 1949, to which both countries are considered a party. The UN resolutions remained operative and cannot be unilaterally disregarded by either party. As agreed in the UN Security Council resolutions, peaceful and bilateral negotiations would be made between India and Pakistan over the future status of Jammu and Kashmir. It therefore entails a fair, free and internationally supervised plebiscite that should be aimed to secure the right of self-determination for the people of Kashmir. The current status shows both the positions on Kashmir, as Pakistan is in the favour of the UN plebiscite as per the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

Kashmiris in Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir are going through an ordeal of oppression due to massive human rights violations by Indian security forces. Kashmir is the most violent and volatile conflict zone between India and Pakistan in South Asia. The conflict becomes more dangerous when the stakeholders are nuclear-armed because it certainly risks regional and international peace. The continuing curfew in Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is in the backdrop of revoking Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution 5 August 2019, heavy military presence, media blackout, kidnapping of young boys, brutal patterns of violence and suppression of masses’ voices, which have all ignited a wave of protest and condemnation from the global community, which is emphasising a peaceful and sustainable resolution of the long- standing Kashmir conflict.

Through cost-benefit-analysis one may get to know about the cost observes as what India and Pakistan are costing from their active engagement in conflict. Since 1947 a several proposals for Kashmir conflict are being offered by the analysts aiming to reach the resolution. Kashmir conflict needs a sustainable resolution. The international community is responsible for sustaining the world peace and resolving conflicts between and among the states, thus, succumbs to influence the parties, India and Pakistan for a peaceful resolution of Kashmir conflict. Nonetheless, to lead the Kashmir conflict in the right direction is essential, only defining structural ways does not seem enough for the resolution. Therefore, a certain framework needs to be made that must be mutually agreeable by the parties.

It’s evidently proved that Kashmiris are not satisfied with the Indian illegal control of Kashmiris, which therefore causes frequent protests in the area. The abrogation of Article 370 and 35A has further worsened the situation in Kashmir and one can see strong reactions from the international community also. It is high time for India to look into its domestic policies towards its minority especially the Muslims. The world community is not only showing criminal indifference to the humanitarian crisis in Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the illegal Indian action to annex the territory but is also looking the other way at the anti-Muslim actions of the Modi regime within India. First it deprived 1.9 million Bengali Muslims who were residing in Assam for decades before Partition, and now through the new citizenship bill, which denies Muslims the right of citizenship. The bill, which has racist and xenophobic connotations, has already triggered protests in several states of India. Regrettably the UN is not in a position to play any positive role without the support of the pro-Indian powers enjoying veto power.

In view of these serious concerns, the UN Security Council must act immediately to stop India from such practices and take preventive measures to protect children, including by ending the use of pellets against children in Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Whatever the causes of modern-day brutality towards children, the time has come to call a halt. These acts must end, and perpetrators must be held to account. Pakistan, for which Kashmir is an item on the unfinished agenda of the partition, will and must continue to persist with its moral, political and diplomatic support to the freedom struggle in Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir until it succeeds.