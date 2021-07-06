NATIONAL

Dialogue agenda with Baloch nationalists to be set as Indian terror network dismantled

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The government will set an agenda for dialogue with nationalists groups in Balochistan, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said Tuesday.

The statement came a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a day-long trip to Balochistan on Monday, revealed his intention to reach out to the “separatist elements” and “estranged” youth for the sake of durable peace in the province.

“Unfortunately, the centre and the political leadership of Balochistan made mistakes in addressing the grievances of the people of Balochistan because if a true leader in the country would think of Pakistan, he must consider Balochistan as his priority,” he said, while addressing a gathering of local elders, students and business leaders in Gwadar.

“They [Balochs] had grievances in the old times and [it] may have been used by other countries […] India may have used them to spread chaos but the situation is not the same [now].”

Chaudhry, in a tweet, said the federal government had planned to execute 131 development projects worth Rs731 billion in Balochistan while the provincial government’s development budget for this year was Rs180 billion.

“Balochistan is close to Imran Khan’s heart,” he said.

The minister further announced that the security agencies have dismantled the Indian terrorist network in the province “to a great extent”.

“Now, we have to set an agenda for talks with Baloch nationalists.”

UMAR HAILS DEVELOPMENT INITIATIVES:

Seperately, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar hailed the development initiatives launched for Balochistan during the tenure of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

Speaking to the media in Gwadar, he said the prime minister was informed that schemes worth more than Rs1.2 trillion had been allocated for the province.

“WiFi has been introduced in Kech district and it is in the process of being introduced in other districts,” he said.

“Never before has development work been carried out in Balochistan at this scale,” the minister said, adding that this was being done in partnership with the Balochistan government.

Previous articleChina lauds Imran’s remarks on ruling party
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

China lauds Imran’s remarks on ruling party

BEIJING: China has appreciated the remarks of Prime Minister Imran Khan wherein he praised the ruling Communist Party of China for finding a "unique...
Read more
NATIONAL

Five suspected militants killed in raid on Quetta hideout

QUETTA: Security forces shot five militants to death late on Monday during a raid on their hideout near Quetta, a spokesman for a counter-terrorism...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt negotiating with social media giants for representative offices in Pakistan

LAHORE: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said that the government is negotiating with international social media giants to convince...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt warns of strict sanctions if Covid-19 SOPs not implemented

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Monday warned against massive violations of Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), saying that...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, Turkey vow to further enhance military ties

Commander Turkish Land Forces General Umit Dundar on Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters...
Read more
NATIONAL

Asad takes Shehbaz to task for ignoring Covid risk

Federal Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar took a dig at Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Monday for...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Explainer: OPEC disagreement lays bare growing UAE-Saudi economic rivalry

DUBAI: Rare public disagreement between the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia over OPEC policy points to a growing economic rivalry between the two...

Israel sees drop in Pfizer vaccine protection against infections

Epaper – July 6 LHR 2021

Epaper – July 6 KHI 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.