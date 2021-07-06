Dialogue agenda with Baloch nationalists to be set as Indian terror network dismantled

ISLAMABAD: The government will set an agenda for dialogue with nationalists groups in Balochistan, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said Tuesday.

The statement came a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a day-long trip to Balochistan on Monday, revealed his intention to reach out to the “separatist elements” and “estranged” youth for the sake of durable peace in the province.

“Unfortunately, the centre and the political leadership of Balochistan made mistakes in addressing the grievances of the people of Balochistan because if a true leader in the country would think of Pakistan, he must consider Balochistan as his priority,” he said, while addressing a gathering of local elders, students and business leaders in Gwadar.

“They [Balochs] had grievances in the old times and [it] may have been used by other countries […] India may have used them to spread chaos but the situation is not the same [now].”

Chaudhry, in a tweet, said the federal government had planned to execute 131 development projects worth Rs731 billion in Balochistan while the provincial government’s development budget for this year was Rs180 billion.

بلوچستان میں ہندوستان کا دہشت گردی کا نیٹ ورک کافی حد تک توڑ دیا ہے اب قوم پرستوں کے ساتھ بات چیت کا ایجنڈا طے کیا جائیگا،بلوچستان میں وفاقی حکومت 731 ارب کے 131 منصوبے مکمل کرے گی، صوبائ حکومت کا ترقیاتی پروگرام صرف اس سال 180 ارب کا ہے، بلوچستان @ImranKhanPTI کے دل کے قریب ہے https://t.co/6Vzc6W9fvX — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 6, 2021

“Balochistan is close to Imran Khan’s heart,” he said.

The minister further announced that the security agencies have dismantled the Indian terrorist network in the province “to a great extent”.

“Now, we have to set an agenda for talks with Baloch nationalists.”

UMAR HAILS DEVELOPMENT INITIATIVES:

Seperately, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar hailed the development initiatives launched for Balochistan during the tenure of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

Speaking to the media in Gwadar, he said the prime minister was informed that schemes worth more than Rs1.2 trillion had been allocated for the province.

“WiFi has been introduced in Kech district and it is in the process of being introduced in other districts,” he said.

“Never before has development work been carried out in Balochistan at this scale,” the minister said, adding that this was being done in partnership with the Balochistan government.