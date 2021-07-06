NATIONAL

China lauds Imran’s remarks on ruling party

By APP

BEIJING: China has appreciated the remarks of Prime Minister Imran Khan wherein he praised the ruling Communist Party of China for finding a “unique model of governance” and introducing enormous development for the society in its own way.

Last week, the prime minister, while speaking to reporters from China, said: “While they had been told that the best way for a society to improve itself is to follow the Western system of liberal democracy, the CPC actually beat all Western democracies by nurturing a society that brings things forward.”

“What the CPC has done is that, without that electoral democracy, it has actually fared much better. What I saw in China when I visit the Communist Party headquarters and when they give us briefings about their system of sifting talent and then grooming it and bringing it up, for me it is probably more remarkable than any electoral democracy,” he added.

During a briefing held Monday, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the comments were “appreciable”.

“I have noted the relevant report. Also noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan said that CPC has found a unique model and brought enormous developments for the Chinese society in its own way beating many Western democracies. We appreciate these remarks,” he said.

Wenbin said, lately, many foreign media outlets and people from different social segments have expressed warm congratulations on the CPC centenary.

“They said that the CPC committed to its founding mission has overcome all kinds of difficulties and led the Chinese nation to great achievements in socio-economic development,” he added.

The spokesperson said that the century-long journey of the CPC has shaken the world, adding that as its General Secretary and Chinese President Xi Jinping pointed out at a ceremony marking the centenary: socialism with Chinese characteristics is a fundamental achievement of the party and the people forged through innumerable hardships and great sacrifices and it is the right path to achieve national rejuvenation.

Wenbin said: “As we have upheld and developed the socialism with Chinese characteristics and driven coordinated progress in material, political, cultural, ethical, social and ecological terms, we have pioneered a new and unique Chinese path of modernization and created a new model for human advancement.”

He expressed confidence that the Chinese nation will continue to follow this path.

Previous articleFive suspected militants killed in raid on Quetta hideout
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Five suspected militants killed in raid on Quetta hideout

QUETTA: Security forces shot five militants to death late on Monday during a raid on their hideout near Quetta, a spokesman for a counter-terrorism...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt negotiating with social media giants for representative offices in Pakistan

LAHORE: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said that the government is negotiating with international social media giants to convince...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt warns of strict sanctions if Covid-19 SOPs not implemented

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Monday warned against massive violations of Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), saying that...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, Turkey vow to further enhance military ties

Commander Turkish Land Forces General Umit Dundar on Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters...
Read more
NATIONAL

Asad takes Shehbaz to task for ignoring Covid risk

Federal Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar took a dig at Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Monday for...
Read more
NATIONAL

FO rejects reports of Putin’s Pakistan visit

The Foreign Office on Monday denied media reports claiming Russian President Vladimir Putin would visit Pakistan in July. In a statement, FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Israel sees drop in Pfizer vaccine protection against infections

JERUSALEM: Israel reported on Monday a decrease in the effectiveness of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in preventing infections and symptomatic illness but said it...

Epaper – July 6 LHR 2021

Epaper – July 6 KHI 2021

Epaper – July 6 ISB 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.