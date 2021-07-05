Asad takes Shehbaz to task for ignoring Covid risk

Federal Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar took a dig at Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Monday for ignoring the risk of the spread of Covid-19 with the holding of a Pakistan Democratic Movement public meeting in Swat the previous day.

In a tweet, the minister recalled that the PML-N leader had “lectured about amazing things he would have done to stop Covid if he was in power” while addressing a National Assembly session.

The “least he [Shehbaz] can do is not do jalsas (rallies) with thousands of people as he did in Swat yesterday”, Umar added.

“Or is he only willing to do something positive for Pakistan if he is in power?” the minister questioned.

The public gathering was the first rally of the PDM in several months as attempts were reportedly under way by the PML-N and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl to revive the alliance and unite all opposition forces, especially after the PPP quit it in the mid of April.

Addressing the rally, Shehbaz blasted the government for its policies and “taking the country to the brink of destruction”.

He remarked the ‘Naya Pakistan’ (new Pakistan) of PTI government’s era was in fact far behind the ‘purana (old) Pakistan’.