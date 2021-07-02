Daily Covid infections reaches highest since June 9

ISLAMABAD: After a three-week decline in daily cases of Covid-19, the country on Friday reported over 1,277 new cases, the highest daily number since June 10.

According to the data provided by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday, the country recorded 1,303 new infections on June 09 and 663 on June 21, the lowest number since October 20, 2020.

With 1,277 new cases, the country’s overall caseload has reached 959,685. While 24 more people died in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 22,345 and 905,430 recoveries.

At least 153 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Punjab during the past 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 346,454.

According to the Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Care Department, at least eight more patients succumbed to the pandemic as the total reached 10,761. The department added that at least 327,422 patients had recovered from the deadly virus as of yet.