PM reaffirms commitment to take economy towards export-led growth

By News Desk

Prime Minister Imran Khan has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to take the economy towards export-led growth, Radio Pakistan reported.

Speaking in the National Assembly on Wednesday, he said that initiatives in this regard are being taken in different sectors including agriculture, livestock and small and medium enterprises.

The prime minister said that 60 billion rupees have been allocated in the federal budget for the uplift of agriculture sector. Tax exemptions worth 100 billion rupees are also being given to enhance the productivity of this sector and ensure food security.

He said that Punjab government has launched Kissan Card Scheme under which the farmers will be registered to extend them facilitation. He also said that the small farmers will be given direct subsidy on inputs such as fertilisers and pesticides. He added that Kissan Markets will also be established so that the farmers get due price of their produce.

Prime Minister Imran invited the opposition parties to sit with the government for talks on electoral reforms. This, he said, is important for the future of democracy in the country. He said that it has been his effort over the last two years to bring reforms so that the election results are acceptable to all.

He also said that the opposition has so far not responded to the reforms proposed by the government. He stressed that the use of electoral voting machine is important to check the irregularities that take place at the close of voting process. He, however, added that if the opposition has some other suggestions on electoral reforms, “we are ready to listen to them”.

Previous articleCivilians take up arms as US exits Afghanistan
News Desk

