CAA to outsource pilot exams to UK firm

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority will hire a British company to conduct pilot licence tests, reports citing sources said Wednesday.

The aviation regulator has completed homework to award CI Aviation the contract for a price of £6 million.

However, the pilots will be required to pay the fee in pounds, it emerged.

A local flying school is not happy with the decision. “The course is already very expensive and the examination fee will multiply manifolds after changing the currency from rupee to pound,” its administration said, demanding a review of the decision.

The International Civil Aviation Organisation had barred the CAA from conducting pilot licence tests after the contentious statement of Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan over allegedly fake licences of pilots following last year’s Karachi plane crash.

Staff Report

NATIONAL

DRAP approves another domestically developed ventilator

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan has approved another domestically developed intensive care unit ventilator, reports said on Wednesday. The National Engineering and Scientific...

Pakistan urges UN to protect children in occupied Kashmir

Easing Covid-19 restrictions, Punjab opens cinemas, allows indoor dinning

Muslim migrant stabbed, abused by Islamophobic attackers in Canada

