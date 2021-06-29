HEADLINES

Nothing can change Pak-China special friendship, asserts PM in reply to western pressure

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday maintained that the “special relationship spanning over 70 years of friendship” between Pakistan and China was time-tested ties and would not succumb to western powers that attempted to push Pakistan into taking sides.

The prime minister, in an exclusive interview with the Chinese state TV station, CGTN, dilated upon the deep-rooted ties between the two countries.

To a query, he emphatically reiterated, “Whatever will happen…relationship between our two countries, no matter what pressure is put on us, is not going to change.”

In the region, he said, a strange and great power rivalry took place, which everybody knew. It could create problems. The United States formed a regional alliance called ‘Quad’, including India and couple of other countries.

“So, from that point of view, Pakistan thinks that it is very unfair of the US and other Western powers …… for countries like Pakistan to take sides. Why should we take sides! We should have a good relationship with everyone,” he maintained.

The prime minister categorically said if pressure was put on Pakistan to change its relations or downgrade its ties with China, it would not happen.

“Relationship between Pakistan and China is are very deep, it’s not just the governments, but it’s the people-to-people relationship,” he added.

The prime minister further said that when Pakistan had been in trouble politically or internationally or had conflicts, China always stood with them.

The people of China had a special place in the hearts of the people of Pakistani, he said, adding, “You remember friends who stand with you at all times. In good times, everyone stands with you, but in difficult, tough and bad times, you remember those who stood by you.”

The people of Pakistan had that kind of fondness for the people of China, he added.

The prime minister, to another question, replied that the relationship between the two countries grew stronger, even now politically and on the international fora Pakistan and China stood together.

About China Pakistan Economic Corridor, he said CPEC was “the biggest thing happening in Pakistan”, and where its economic future was moving.

This statement comes a week after Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Ambassador of China Nong Rong planted a Friendship Tree at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as part of ongoing celebrations to commemorate the 70th Anniversary of the establishment of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations.

On Thursday last, Ambassador Rong also presented a Diplomatic Note to the Foreign Minister, regarding the donation of 7000 saplings to support the “Clean Green Pakistan Movement” and “Ten Billion Trees Tsunami Programme”, launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On the occasion, the foreign minister highlighted that this year marked the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

He lauded Chinese leadership and the CPC for lifting 800 million people out of extreme poverty in a short span of 40 years and for spearheading the Chinese nation’s efforts for peace and development.

The year 2021 also marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

Unrelenting efforts of the successive generations of the people and leadership has transformed this relationship into ‘All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership’, the foreign minister said.

A wide range of events are being held in Pakistan and China to celebrate the landmark 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and senior officers from the Ministry of Foreign Officers and diplomats from the Embassy of China participated in the ceremony.

