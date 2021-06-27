NDMA takes measures to save areas facing monsoon flood threat

ISLAMABAD: National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) with the coordination of provincial disaster management authorities and other concerned departments has expedited measures to protect vulnerable communities in areas facing flood threat during the coming monsoon season.

The authority has determined to take all necessary steps to tackle floods in the ongoing monsoon season that would likely start from next week.

The authority was in contact at the federal and provincial level for impending monsoon season and to harmonize all related provincial and departmental plans with respect to flood fighting, rescue, relief and post-rehabilitation, an NDMA official told APP.

The authority has also conducted a pre-monsoon 2021 preparedness conference in order to review preparations for dealing with a possible monsoon situation. The NDMA has also launched its annual monsoon plan.

The national and provincial agencies besides the provincial disaster management authorities, representatives of the Armed Forces, National Highway Authority, Federal Commission for Floods and WAPDA were apprised about the state of preparedness and measures to be taken to deal with Monsoon Challenges.

While MET spokesman Dr Zaheer Babar told APP that the onset of monsoon season would be expected from July and there would be heavy falls forecast in most regions of the country.

He said the first spell of monsoon would likely occur in northern and upper parts of the country from next week.

He said the rainy spell would help overcome water scarcity in dams and improve the water shortage situation in the country, especially in Sindh.

The ongoing pre-monsoon rains would bear a positive impact on crops including Rice and Cotton crops that would result in an enhanced yield of the cash crops.

He said during the ongoing season, rice and cotton crops have almost reached to its ripeness and to achieve maximum yield it needs an abundant amount of water.

Babar also underscored that there would be a negative impact on the crop being raised under fruit orchards and also the seasonal vegetables. He told that the fruits and seasonal vegetables did not need rainwater however rice crops produced in the Northern region of the country along with the cotton crops grown in the southern side were water-intensive crops.