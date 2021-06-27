Imran urges nation to actively participate in tree plantation drive

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the nation to take part in the tree plantation drive.

In a tweet posted Sunday, the prime minister urged the people, especially the youth, “to gear up for the biggest tree planting campaign [Billion Tree Tsunami] in our history”.

I want all Pakistanis, esp our youth, to gear up for the biggest tree planting campaign in our history. We have a lot of catching up to do. pic.twitter.com/miObo6XLK6 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 27, 2021

The ambitious project — which is supported by the United Nations Environment Programme — sets out to plant ten billion trees by 2023. Launched in 2019, the project just reached a new milestone — the planting of the billionth tree — earlier this month.

In his tweet, which was accompanied by an infographic showing tree-per-person ratios across the world, Imran stressed that the nation had “a lot of catching up to do”.

The data graph suggested there were on average 422 trees for a person around the globe but in Pakistan, the ratio stood at five trees.

A 2015 study revealed that the planet is home to 3.04 trillion trees, blowing away the previous estimate of 400 billion. That meant, the researchers said, that there were 422 trees for every person on Earth.

The study also finds that there are 46 percent fewer trees on Earth than there were before humans started the lengthy, but recently accelerating, the process of deforestation.