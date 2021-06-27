HEADLINES

Balochistan decides judicial probe into Usman Kakar’s death

By TLTP

QUETTA: The government of Balochistan has decided to form a judicial commission to probe into the death of former senator Usman Khan Kakar who passed away on Monday last.

In a letter written to the Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Sunday, a copy of which is available with TLTP, the government of Balochistan told the high court that the family of the deceased claims that the death seems to be unnatural and merits inquiry for the cause of death.

The letter said, “Keeping in view the importance of the case, the provincial government has decided that a judicial commission may be constituted under Sub-Section-1 of Section (3) of the Balochistan Tribunal of Inquiry Ordinance, 1969, comprising honourable judges including Mr. Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Mr. Justice Zaheer ud Din Kakar, to ascertain the cause, leading to the death of late Usman Khan Kakar.”

“It is, therefore, requested to please convey nominations of the above honourable judges so that the commission may be notified accordingly,” added the letter.

The Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) leader and former senator Usman Khan Kakar passed away in Karachi on Monday. He was 60. He was elected to the Upper House in March 2015 and remained a vocal senator till his tenure ended in March 2021.

Earlier on Friday last, Federal Minister Azam Swati assured the opposition in the Senate of a thorough probe into the death of former senator Usman Khan Kakar.

The assurance came as opposition senators during the proceedings of the upper house of parliament demanded an investigation into the cause of the former senator’s sudden demise.

Swati said all government resources would be used to ascertain the facts behind the senior PkMAP leader’s death.

The preliminary report issued after the autopsy read there were no marks of torture or wound on his body and that the cause of his death appeared to be a brain hemorrhage.

Previous articleCITY NOTES: The emperor has no clothes?
Next articleMaking mobile users pay
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Ulema fully support PM’s statement on women’s hijab: Ashrafi

LAHORE: Special Representative for Prime Minister on Religious Affairs Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said that ulema fully support the statement of Prime Minister...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ex-finance minister holds PTI responsible for looming energy crisis in Pakistan

Miftah Ismail, the former finance minister, has held the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government responsible for a looming energy crisis in the country. According to Dawn, the...
Read more
HEADLINES

SAPM’s own firm involved in ‘illegal’ trade of hybrid cotton materials

ISLAMABAD: In a startling revelation, M/s Aurega Lahore, a company owned by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, has...
Read more
NATIONAL

PPP to form govt in AJK, claims Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has claimed that his party will form its government in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). Talking to...
Read more
NATIONAL

PIA grounds 140 flight attendants for being overweight

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines has grounded 140 flight attendants for being overweight and excluded them from promotions and the duty roster for July flights,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran calling bin Laden ‘martyr’ was ‘slip of tongue’: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan had a “slip of the tongue” when he called slain al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden a "martyr", Minister...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

The rise of Hindutva and Communal violence in India

Hindutva is an ideology and religious-based Hindu nationalism in India which is designed to augment Hindu influence and establish Hindus’ hegemony. It is similar...

Our Neighbour, The Boogeyman

Legislation For Good Governance

Budget passage

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.