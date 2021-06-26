CITY

ATC grants protective bail to PSP leader in terror-related cases

By INP

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court in Karachi on Saturday granted protective bail to former Pak Sarzameen Party member Advocate Anis Ahmed Khan in four cases pertaining to having links with two detained men allegedly trained by Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing.

The court ordered Khan to submit Rs0.1 million in surety bonds.

The Counter-Terrorism Department arrested the suspects — Imran and Naeem — in May saying that they were senior workers of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement party and “trained by RAW”. The agency said that the duo told investigators that they had developed ties with RAW with the help of MQM-P Organisation Restoration Committee chief Dr Farooq Sattar.

Khan has been accused of holding suspicious bank transactions and sending MQM workers to India for terrorism training.

Earlier this month, the CTD of Sindh Police formally made Khan part of an investigation regarding his alleged role in facilitating the training of MQM activists through RAW.

He has been directed to appear before the court again on June 29.

