NATIONAL

Xi Jinping says China welcomes closer ‘Belt and Road partnerships’

By Mian Abrar

ISLAMABAD: Chinese President Xi Jinping Wednesday said that China is willing to work with all parties to build a closer ‘Belt and Road Partnership’.

In a written address to the virtual session of the Asia and Pacific High-level Conference on Belt and Road Cooperation, Xi said the purpose of proposing the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is to inherit the Silk Road spirit, jointly build an open cooperation platform and provide new impetus for the cooperation and development of all countries.

According to Xi, China has signed cooperation agreements with a total of 140 countries under the BRI in eight years.

Hailing the pragmatic progress achieved, President Xi said all parties have actively enhanced connectivity in policy, infrastructure, trade, finance and people-to-people ties.

He said a partnership for all-dimensional and composite connectivity has been set up, which opened up new prospects for common development.

“Facing the COVID-19 outbreak that caught us all by surprise, we have been supporting and assisting each other in the most difficult times and pushed forward the construction of the BRI, conveying confidence and strength to the international community and making an important contribution to global cooperation against the pandemic and economic recovery,” Xi said.

The Chinese president reiterated that the joint pursuit of the BRI should follow the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, pursue open, green and clean cooperation, as well as pursuing high-standard cooperation to improve people’s lives and promote sustainable development.

As China enters a new development stage, follows a new development philosophy and fosters a new development paradigm, Xi believes it will provide more market opportunities, investment opportunities and growth opportunities for its BRI partners.

Voicing China’s willingness to build a closer BRI partnership, Xi called for adhering to the road of solidarity and cooperation, connectivity and common development, and jointly promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Previous articleHealth department retorts
Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He tweets as @mian_abrar and also can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

COAS for collective response against emerging challenges

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday said that Pakistan and Azerbaijan necessitate close cooperation and collective response against common challenges...
Read more
NATIONAL

Kashmir Committee evolves strategy to counter Indian fake news on Kashmir & Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Wednesday was briefed on the strategy evolved by its Advisory Board on Digital Media to adopt counter measures...
Read more
HEADLINES

Parliament only forum for legislation on any issue: Babar Awan

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Dr Babar Awan has said that demand of opposition to hold All Parties Conference on the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Imran has ‘no right to comment on Pakistan’s nuclear status’: Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is “not representative of the people of Pakistan”, therefore,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Cleric, sexual assault victim undergo medical test

LAHORE: The cleric who was charged with sexually abusing his student at a religious school and the alleged victim have undergone a medical examination,...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM briefed on intelligence cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday chaired a special meeting of the National Intelligence Coordination Committee where he was given a comprehensive briefing...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

COAS for collective response against emerging challenges

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday said that Pakistan and Azerbaijan necessitate close cooperation and collective response against common challenges...

Kashmir Committee evolves strategy to counter Indian fake news on Kashmir & Pakistan

Ghost schools

Female prisoners ignored

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.