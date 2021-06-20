Four hurt in firing on school van

ISLAMABAD: Four teachers were injured in firing by unknown gunmen on a school van in Mastung district of Balochistan late on Saturday, reports said.

The gunmen ambushed the school van and attacked it when the female teachers were on their way back home after taking classes.

The injured women were shifted to a nearby hospital, where their condition is said to be stable.

No group or individual has claimed the attack yet.

Police have cordoned off the area and an investigation to know the motive of the attack has been kicked off.