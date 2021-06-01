HEADLINES

PML-N rejects NCOC letter suggesting delay in AJK elections

By INP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has rejected a letter by the National Command and Operation Centre suggesting postponing the Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections for two months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

PML-N leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi spoke to the media in Islamabad about PML-N’s stance over NCOC’s letter on Tuesday.

“What has NCOC got to do with [the] elections?” Abbasi asked, saying that this is a conspiracy for rigging. “The same thing that happened in Gilgit-Baltistan is being repeated in Azad Kashmir,” he said.

He said a rigging attempt was being made.

Abbasi questioned whether NCOC talking about a delay in elections is constitutional. “Haven’t elections been held in other parts of the country?” he asked.

He insisted that this is an attempt to “steal” the elections in AJK and made references to previous elections in Pakistan.

Let the elections be held according to the will of the people, Abbasi said, adding that the PML-N wants the elections in AJK to be on time. “We reject the NCOC letter. It should be withdrawn,” he said.

“Consider it resistance or reconciliation, but the politics of PML-N is based on the constitution and principles,” he said.

Refuting media reports of the PML-N making an effort to bring the PPP back into the PDM alliance, Abbasi said they have made “zero efforts”.

“Whoever broke the trust should restore it, otherwise the paths will stay separated. The PPP and ANP are not part of PDM at present,” he said.

A day earlier, NCOC had suggested postponing the AJK elections for two months, saying the process will lead to an increase in the number of coronavirus cases.

The NCOC wrote a letter to the chief election commissioner of AJK, stating that due to the rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the country, the polls should be delayed.

Read more: Bilawal announces PPP candidates for AJK elections

The letter said that large political gatherings due to elections will lead to the further spread of the potentially deadly virus in the state, adding that the number of coronavirus positive cases are already high therein.

The NCOC said one million residents of AJK could be vaccinated by September 2021.

The AJK Assembly’s terms will end on July 29, but so far, the schedule for the new election has not been issued.

Previous articleAC indicts suspects in STDC graft case
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

SHC refuses bail to PTM MP in hate speech case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Tuesday denied bail to Pashtun Tahafuz Movement MP Ali Wazir in a hate speech case. Wazir was arrested in...
Read more
NATIONAL

1,771 new infections take total Covid-19 caseload to 922,824

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded 1,771 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Monday with a test positivity rate of 3.72 percent, marking a substantial drop in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Agencies close to tracing suspect in vlogger thrashing incident: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Tuesday said security agencies were close to tracing one of the suspects responsible for beating up...
Read more
NATIONAL

Tajik president to arrive tomorrow on two-day visit

ISLAMABAD: Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon will arrive in Islamabad on a two-day visit starting Wednesday (tomorrow) to discuss bilateral relations and cooperation, the Ministry...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran habitual of making tall claims: Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday claimed making tall claims is the habit of Prime Minister Imran Khan. In a statement, he...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt to vaccinate all CNIC holders by year end: official

ISLAMABAD: National Health Services Regulations Parliamentary Secretary Dr Nausheen Hamid on Tuesday said that the health department was on track to administer Covid-19 vaccination...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

SHC refuses bail to PTM MP in hate speech case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Tuesday denied bail to Pashtun Tahafuz Movement MP Ali Wazir in a hate speech case. Wazir was arrested in...

1,771 new infections take total Covid-19 caseload to 922,824

Agencies close to tracing suspect in vlogger thrashing incident: minister

Tajik president to arrive tomorrow on two-day visit

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.