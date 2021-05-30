HEC offers Sri Lanka scholarships for top universities

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission has offered Sri Lankan students to receive education in Pakistan’s best universities under a scholarship programme for the country.

For this purpose, the commission has reserved 250 scholarships under Allama Iqbal Scholarship Programme for Sri Lankan Students in line with the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, an official told APP.

The HEC announced June 15 as the last date for submission of applications under this initiative, the official added.

Sharing further details, the official said that spread over the course of the next five years, the scholarships provide an opportunity for 1,000 students to visit Pakistan and pursue undergraduate, postgraduate and postdoctoral degree programmes.

The scholarships aim to promote an effective exchange of knowledge and a better understanding of cultures and traditions between Lankan and Pakistan students, the official added.

Selected candidates will study in top-ranked universities, learn about Pakistan’s society and values, acquire leadership skills, and help educate fellow Pakistani students and community groups about their country and culture.

The project is part of the commission’s internationalisation initiative to encourage international students to study in Pakistan.

The scholarships cover complete tuition fee, accommodation and study allowances and return air ticket.

The scholarship offer is open for all disciplines at Bachelor’s, Master’s and PhD levels in engineering, basic and natural sciences, social sciences, arts and humanities and includes, but is not limited to, subjects such as architecture, fine arts, business administration, computer sciences, information technology and media and communication studies.

As per the instruction of Prime Minister Imran, 100 scholarships have been separately allocated for MBBS students.

The eligibility criterion is MBBS, Engineering, Bachelor’s degree, Master’s degree programmes, PhD programme in required subjects with 60 percent marks or a 3.00/4.00 CGPA at Master’s level.

All students are encouraged to apply through the HEC portal.

Further information is available on the HEC website. All registered candidates will appear in an assessement organised by HEC in collaboration with the Pakistan High Commission in Colombo and the Lankan government. Shortlisted candidates will appear in an interview at high commission.