NATIONAL

HEC offers Sri Lanka scholarships for top universities

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission has offered Sri Lankan students to receive education in Pakistan’s best universities under a scholarship programme for the country.

For this purpose, the commission has reserved 250 scholarships under Allama Iqbal Scholarship Programme for Sri Lankan Students in line with the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, an official told APP.

The HEC announced June 15 as the last date for submission of applications under this initiative, the official added.

Sharing further details, the official said that spread over the course of the next five years, the scholarships provide an opportunity for 1,000 students to visit Pakistan and pursue undergraduate, postgraduate and postdoctoral degree programmes.

The scholarships aim to promote an effective exchange of knowledge and a better understanding of cultures and traditions between Lankan and Pakistan students, the official added.

Selected candidates will study in top-ranked universities, learn about Pakistan’s society and values, acquire leadership skills, and help educate fellow Pakistani students and community groups about their country and culture.

The project is part of the commission’s internationalisation initiative to encourage international students to study in Pakistan.

The scholarships cover complete tuition fee, accommodation and study allowances and return air ticket.

The scholarship offer is open for all disciplines at Bachelor’s, Master’s and PhD levels in engineering, basic and natural sciences, social sciences, arts and humanities and includes, but is not limited to, subjects such as architecture, fine arts, business administration, computer sciences, information technology and media and communication studies.

As per the instruction of Prime Minister Imran, 100 scholarships have been separately allocated for MBBS students.

The eligibility criterion is MBBS, Engineering, Bachelor’s degree, Master’s degree programmes, PhD programme in required subjects with 60 percent marks or a 3.00/4.00 CGPA at Master’s level.

All students are encouraged to apply through the HEC portal.

Further information is available on the HEC website. All registered candidates will appear in an assessement organised by HEC in collaboration with the Pakistan High Commission in Colombo and the Lankan government. Shortlisted candidates will appear in an interview at high commission.

Previous articleOGRA moves fortnightly POL price revision summary
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

OGRA moves fortnightly POL price revision summary

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority on Sunday moved a price-revision summary of the petroleum products to the quarters concerned for the next...
Read more
NATIONAL

Over 7mn vaccinated against Covid-19: official

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Dr Nausheen Hamid Sunday said more than 7 million people have been administered Covid-19 vaccine doses in...
Read more
HEADLINES

FM, Iraqi minister review different aspects of defence cooperation

BAGHDAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Minister of Defence of Iraq Jumaa Inad Saadoun Khattab on Sunday reviewed the progress made on...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan stops official contact with Afghan NSA after expletive-laden tirade

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad has conveyed to Kabul it will no longer conduct official business with its national security chief because of his recent “abusive outburst”...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC to take up sacked judge’s appeal against dismissal

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will take up on Monday the petition of sacked judge of Islamabad High Court Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui challenging the presidential...
Read more
NATIONAL

Parents demand mock tests to prepare students for board assessments

ISLAMABAD: Parents have demanded the concerned authorities to conduct pre-board examinations to prepare the students for the final board assessments. The parents, worried about the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Netanyahu in last-minute bid to scupper possible deal to unseat him

JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu manoeuvred on Sunday to try to dissuade opponents from forming a "government of change", with media reports saying a...

Mortar shell hits Afghan wedding, kills at least six

Pakistan stops official contact with Afghan NSA after expletive-laden tirade

SC to take up sacked judge’s appeal against dismissal

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.