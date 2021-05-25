Martyred policemen of Shikarpur

Recently the 4 policemen were martyred at Shikarpur and it was the first time that the APC one of the most solid and strongest weapon of police was captured by the terrorist due to having latest weapons to the terrorist and the policemen were wounded and get testimony due to having no latest weapons that must be given to them, As this was the highest mistake and brutal corruption that become the question mark in the history of police. The bullets crossed into the APC and wounded to the policemen, how shameful it is that the corruption has been involved in the sensitive materials of security forces, these weak APCs became the cause of loss and make stronger to the terrorist that they were dancing and celebrating their brutal action on the APC. As the social media is criticizing that their should be the military operation as it is happening in Waziristan and Fata but I think the police is brave as they proved it with their testimony so they should be given the latest weapons as these facilities are with other countries like they should be given latest Anticraft Gun, Gun ship helicopter and Gunship Drone’s because they extremely need such weapon to show their boldness. If these weapon will be given to the police then they don’t need any other forces to offend the terrorist. The weapon of police should be update and the inquiry should be done against those corrupt officers who corrupted the fund of APCs.

Siraj Ahmed Abbasi

Kashmore