Opinion

Heat stroke and Karachi

By Editor's Mail
0
0

With the mercury in Karachi escalating, heatstroke remains the most familiar condition. Heatstroke is the severe heat injury that can at utmost kill or cause damage to the brain, heart, kidneys, and other internal organs. It often results from prolonged exposure to high temperatures, which, when combined with dehydration, causes the body’s temperature control system to malfunction.

A core body temperature of over 104 degrees Fahrenheit is the cardinal symptom of heatstroke. However, fainting may be the first symptom. Other symptoms may include throbbing headache, dizziness, lack of sweating despite the heat, red and dry skin, muscle weakness or cramps, nausea, and rapid heartbeat, shallow breathing, behavioral changes such as confusion, disorientation, or staggering, seizures, unconsciousness.

- Advertisement -

The damage worsens the longer treatment is delayed, increasing your risk of serious complications or death. Thus, if you suspect that someone is having a heat stroke, immediately call a helpline or take the person to the nearest hospital or initiate first aid while you wait for the paramedics to arrive. Move the person to an air-conditioned environment, or at least a cool, shady area. If possible, take the person’s core body temperature and initiate first aid to cool it down to 101 to 102 degrees Fahrenheit.

For reducing the temperature, following cooling strategies could be attempted: Remove any unnecessary clothes, fan air over the patient while wetting their skin with water from a sponge or wet towel, apply ice packs to the patient’s armpits, groin, neck, and back. It will help in reducing the body temperature as these areas are rich with blood vessels close to the skin, immerse the patient in a shower or tub of cool water. If the person is young and healthy and suffered heatstroke while vigorously exercising – a condition known as exertional heat stroke – an ice bath can be used to help cool the body. However, it should not be applied to elderly people or children, patients with chronic illnesses, or anyone who experienced heatstroke without engaging in vigorous exercise. This can be hazardous.

Samrah Imran

Karachi

Previous articlePakistan’s economy needs sustainable growth
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Pakistan’s economy needs sustainable growth

Pakistan’s economy performed beyond expectations with all major macroeconomic indicators showing a positive trend amid the covid-19 pandemic, resulting in a 3.94 percent economic...
Read more
Comment

The US debate on Israel/Palestine is changing

Washington Watch In the 45 years since launching the Palestine Human Rights Campaign, I’ve witnessed more tragic wars than I can care to count and...
Read more
Comment

Humanity: a casualty of global politics

Like the people of Palestine, the people of Kashmir have also been subjected to unending persecution by the Indian Security Forces over the 73...
Read more
Letters

Reopening schools

As the rise of global pandemic and increasing number of cases every day in Pakistan. The government has taken a decision to postponed the...
Read more
Letters

Child labour crisis

A very important social issue that is tearing our society apart is the menace of child labour. It is affecting the children of our...
Read more
Letters

Support the farmers

Today’s writing is just to direct the government’s attention to a sector that is adding more than 25% to the economy. yes, this is...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

HEADLINES

Sun to align directly over Holy Kaaba this Thursday

ISLAMABAD: Astronomers say that the sun will align with the Holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque on Thursday at 1418 hours PST. The disc of...

Humanity: a casualty of global politics

UK prime minister offers qualified apology for remarks on Islam

Iran approves hardliner for presidential polls, bars several hopefuls

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.