Heat stroke and Karachi

With the mercury in Karachi escalating, heatstroke remains the most familiar condition. Heatstroke is the severe heat injury that can at utmost kill or cause damage to the brain, heart, kidneys, and other internal organs. It often results from prolonged exposure to high temperatures, which, when combined with dehydration, causes the body’s temperature control system to malfunction.

A core body temperature of over 104 degrees Fahrenheit is the cardinal symptom of heatstroke. However, fainting may be the first symptom. Other symptoms may include throbbing headache, dizziness, lack of sweating despite the heat, red and dry skin, muscle weakness or cramps, nausea, and rapid heartbeat, shallow breathing, behavioral changes such as confusion, disorientation, or staggering, seizures, unconsciousness.

The damage worsens the longer treatment is delayed, increasing your risk of serious complications or death. Thus, if you suspect that someone is having a heat stroke, immediately call a helpline or take the person to the nearest hospital or initiate first aid while you wait for the paramedics to arrive. Move the person to an air-conditioned environment, or at least a cool, shady area. If possible, take the person’s core body temperature and initiate first aid to cool it down to 101 to 102 degrees Fahrenheit.

For reducing the temperature, following cooling strategies could be attempted: Remove any unnecessary clothes, fan air over the patient while wetting their skin with water from a sponge or wet towel, apply ice packs to the patient’s armpits, groin, neck, and back. It will help in reducing the body temperature as these areas are rich with blood vessels close to the skin, immerse the patient in a shower or tub of cool water. If the person is young and healthy and suffered heatstroke while vigorously exercising – a condition known as exertional heat stroke – an ice bath can be used to help cool the body. However, it should not be applied to elderly people or children, patients with chronic illnesses, or anyone who experienced heatstroke without engaging in vigorous exercise. This can be hazardous.

Samrah Imran

Karachi