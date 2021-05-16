World

12 killed in explosion at Kabul mosque during Friday prayers

By Agencies

KABUL: An explosion inside a mosque on the outskirts of the Afghan capital Kabul killed at least 12 people during Friday prayers as worshippers gathered for the Eidul Fitr holiday during a ceasefire.

The Taliban insurgent group, which declared the three-day truce for the holiday, condemned the attack in a statement, and there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Ferdous Faramarz, spokesman for the Kabul police, said the mosque’s Imam was among the 12 dead and that at least 15 people were wounded in the blast at a mosque in the capital’s Shakar Dara district.

The blast came less than a week after an explosion at a school killed 80 people, most of them schoolgirls from the ethnic Hazara Shia minority. The Taliban also denounced that attack and no one claimed responsibility.

US officials believe the attack on the school may have been the work of a rival militant group such as the Islamic State. Such groups have not signed on to the holiday ceasefire.

Violence, including attacks on civilians, has increased in Afghanistan, even as the United States has begun an operation to withdraw all its remaining troops over the next four months.

There have been no major reports so far of direct fighting between government forces and the Taliban during the holiday ceasefire, which began on Thursday at the end of the Ramazan. However, roadside bombings have continued, with at least 11 civilians reported killed and 13 wounded in four bombings on Thursday.

The government and the Taliban have been holding political talks to try to end their conflict as Washington pulls its troops out 20 years after US bombing forced the Taliban from power. Both sides at the talks have accused the other of provoking and failing to halt attacks against civilians.

“Today’s attack on a mosque in Shakar Dara district of Kabul during Friday prayer is completely opposing the idea of Eidul Fitr as a family holiday celebrated in peace,” the European Union’s mission in Afghanistan said on Twitter.

Previous articleEpaper – May 16 LHR 2021
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Indian police jail 21 Kashmiris amid pro-Palestinian rallies

Srinagar: Police in Indian occupied Kashmir said on Saturday that 21 people were arrested for disturbing public order by expressing solidarity with Palestinians and holding...
Read more
World

China successfully lands its Zhurong rover on Mars

China has successfully landed a spacecraft on Mars, state media announced early on Saturday. The six-wheeled Zhurong robot was targeting Utopia Planitia, a vast terrain...
Read more
Top Headlines

Israeli air strike flattens Gaza building housing AP, Al-Jazeera as violence spirals

Jerusalem: An Israeli airstrike targeted and destroyed a high-rise building in Gaza City that housed offices of The Associated Press and other media outlets...
Read more
World

UN Security Council to meet on Sunday about Israel, Gaza

NEW YORK: The UN Security Council will publicly discuss the worsening violence between Israel and Palestinians on Sunday, diplomats said, reaching a compromise over...
Read more
Top Headlines

Death toll rises as violence rocks Gaza, West Bank

JERUSALEM: Israeli planes renewed air strikes in Gaza early on Saturday and Hamas fighters responded by firing rockets into Israel as their battle entered...
Read more
World

Indian Covid-19 variant found in 44 countries: WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Wednesday that a variant of Covid-19 behind the acceleration of India's explosive outbreak has been found in...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters

Save al aqsa

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper I would like to draw the attention of muslim brother about the recent attack of al aqsa...

Uncharted territory

Politics and Covid-19

History of Ertugrul Ghazi

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.