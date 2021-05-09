HEADLINES

All vaccines used in Pakistan are being monitored, says official

By News Desk

Health Services Director General (DG) Rana Safdar on Sunday said that all vaccines being used in Pakistan are being “strictly monitored” and rejected concerns related to coronavirus vaccines in Pakistan,

He stressed that none of the concerns were valid. “Separate checks are conducted to gauge the safety and efficacy of the vaccines,” he added.

The government official warned the masses from falling prey to any misleading and untrue information about coronavirus vaccines being used in Pakistan.

Safdar said the guidelines for using coronavirus vaccines are based on recent scientific analysis and statistics provided by experts.

“We constantly monitor the process to update the standard operating procedures of the vaccines,” he said.

He urged people aged 40 and above to register for the vaccine and called on those who were 50 and above to avail the walk-in vaccination facility available in Pakistan.

“Those aged 50 years and above should just bring along their NICs and mobile phones [to the vaccination centre],” he said.

News Desk
News Desk

