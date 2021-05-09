World

Afghan FM meets ICC prosecutors to discuss war crimes investigation

By Agencies

THE HAGUE: The Afghan foreign minister and prosecutors from the International Criminal Court have met in The Hague to discuss the ICC’s war crimes investigation in Afghanistan, both sides said in a joint statement on Sunday.

The ICC is investigating alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Afghanistan since 2003 by all sides in the conflict, including by government forces, the Taliban, other armed groups, and US-led forces.

Shortly after the ICC announced its investigation in March last year, the Afghan government said it is conducting its own probe into some of the same alleged crimes and asked the international court to defer its investigation.

“We have made encouraging progress in charting the way forward to ensure that no crime goes unpunished,” said Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar in a joint statement with the ICC’s Office of the Prosecutor.

Atmar met prosecutors in The Hague, Netherlands, where the ICC is based.

Under ICC rules, the court only has the power to prosecute crimes committed on the territory of member states when they are unwilling or unable to do so themselves.

In the joint statement on Sunday, Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said she would continue to work with the government of Afghanistan on “how justice may best be served through joint collaborative efforts” while still fulfilling her own duties under the tribunal’s rules.

Afghanistan’s Attorney General Zabihullah Karimullah, who also attended, said that prosecutors had discussed information-sharing and cooperation.

Bensouda is still assessing Afghanistan’s deferral request. In September, the United States imposed sanctions on Bensouda for investigating whether American forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan.

Conflict is still raging in Afghanistan, with security forces locked in daily combat with the Taliban who have waged war to overthrow the foreign-backed government since they were ousted from power in Kabul in 2001.

Although the United States did not meet the May 1 withdrawal deadline agreed in talks with the Taliban last year, its pull-out has begun, with President Joe Biden announcing all troops will be out by September 11. Critics of the decision say the Islamist militants will try to return to power.

Previous articleAll vaccines used in Pakistan are being monitored, says official
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

India’s daily Covid-19 deaths near record, calls for nationwide lockdown mount

NEW DELHI: India's Covid-19 deaths rose by more than 4,000 for a second consecutive day on Sunday as calls for a nationwide lockdown to...
Read more
World

Chinese rocket debris lands in Indian Ocean, draws criticism from NASA

BEIJING: Remnants of China's biggest rocket landed in the Indian Ocean on Sunday, with most of its components destroyed upon re-entry into the atmosphere,...
Read more
World

Clashes, prayers in Jerusalem on Qadr Night

JERUSALEM: Clashes erupted between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police outside the Old City of Jerusalem on Saturday as tens of thousands of Muslim worshippers...
Read more
World

UK variant accounts for 70pc of Covid cases in Pakistan, researcher says

KARACHI: A coronavirus variant first discovered in the United Kingdom now accounts for up to 70 per cent of Covid-19 infections across Pakistan, a research...
Read more
World

Blasts targeting Afghan school in Kabul kill 40, injure dozens

KABUL: Multiple blasts at a school in the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday killed at least 40 people and wounded dozens more, mostly female students,...
Read more
World

As EU turns down US decision to waive Covid-19 vaccination patents, Pope Francis offers support

ROME - In a video message during a "Vax Live" benefit concert, head of the Catholic Church Pope Francis has thrown his support behind...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

PM to perform Umrah on Sunday, meet Imam-e-Kaaba

Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform Umrah on Sunday and meet the Imam-e-Kaaba as part of his official tour of Saudi Arabia, Senator Faisal...
Traders-lockdown

Sindh enters lockdown ahead of Eid holidays

PIA airlifts 1m doses of Sinovac vaccine

Will explore legal options against bail granted to Shehbaz: Fawad

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.