Qureshi, Indonesian counterpart discuss ways to combat Islamophobia, promote religious harmony

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic conversation with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi on Thursday and discussed the need for stronger cooperation amongst members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to combat rising Islamophobia.

During the conversation, Qureshi stressed that Islamabad’s efforts were aimed at creating awareness and building greater understanding for the promotion of inter-faith harmony and mutual respect.

He thanked Indonesia for supporting the unanimous adoption of the Pakistan-sponsored resolution at the 47th OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Niamey last November, which declared March 15 as an International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

Qureshi sought continued collaboration between the two sides in New York for the smooth adoption of a resolution by the UN General Assembly in that regard.

He emphasised that disrespect towards revered Islamic personalities hurts the sentiments of more than 1.5 billion Muslims around the world.

He noted that such actions were not covered under legitimate expressions of the right to freedom of opinion, which carries certain responsibilities under international human rights law.

Foreign Minister Qureshi further highlighted that Muslims unequivocally condemn all acts of violence or incitement to violence on the basis of religion or belief, and these notions must be respected by all.

He called upon the OIC to work together for making the international community understand the deep-rooted love and devotion of all Muslims for Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the Quran.

He also underscored that a global dialogue amongst civilizations, under the ambit of the United Nations, was required to promote inter-faith harmony, tolerance, and peaceful co-existence.

