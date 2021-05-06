HEADLINES

Only central Punjab to receive normal rain cycles this May: PDM

By News Desk

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said that Pakistan may receive less rainfall in May than usual but added that central Punjab will receive normal rain cycles.

Two rain cycles and one or two heat waves are expected in Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan during the ongoing month of May, the Met office added.

Met Office has also forecast that on Thursday, partly cloudy weather is expected in upper/central of the country. However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in North Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and northwestern Balochistan.

Moreover, an isolated rain-thunderstorm is expected in Potohar region, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Kashmir during the period. The weather remained dry in other parts of the country.

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in most plain areas of the country on Friday, while a rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Islamabad, upper Punjab, upper KP, Kashmir and GB.

A day earlier, a rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in KP, Islamabad, Punjab, Kashmir, Balochistan and GB. The weather remained hot and dry in other parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm): KP: Dir 17, Mirkhani 09 Drosh 07, Balakot 06, Pattan 05, Cherat, Malamjabba 04, Chitral, Kalam, Takht Bai 03, Bannu 02, Buner, Kakul, Peshawar 01, Punjab: Khanpur 07, Sindh: Hyderabad 10, Jacobabad 02, Kashmir: Rawalakot 06, Muzaffarabad (A/P 02), Balochistan: Sibbi 04, Barkhan Nokkundi 01, GB: Bagrote 04.

Yesterday’s highest maximum Temperatures (°C): Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu 43, Sibbi, Mithi, Chhor and Padidan 42.

