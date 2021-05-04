NATIONAL

Prisoners to get 90-day Eid remission in their sentence

By INP

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the federal cabinet held on Tuesday granted approval for giving a 90-day remission to the prisoners on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

The remission would not be applicable to inmates facing terrorism and murder charges and also those who are facing corruption probes.

After approval by the cabinet and prime minister, a summary would now be forwarded to the president for final approval.

The meeting was also briefed on current situation of coronavirus and the pace of Covid-19 vaccinations. Prime Minister Imran Khan directed strict enforcement of coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

