HEADLINES

PML-N accepts PM’s offer for dialogue on electoral reforms

By Mian Abrar

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Tuesday accepted an offer made by Prime Minister Imran Khan to the opposition for electoral reforms and said that the opposition party was ready for the electoral reforms and it was also ready in the past.

“The PML-N has accepted Prime Minister Imran Khan’s offer of electoral reforms. The electoral process should be improved as much as possible. We are ready for talking to the federal government for electoral reforms,” said senior PML-N leader and Punjab President Rana Sanaullah.

Speaking to media in Lahore, Sanaullah said that there should be consensus on how to improve the electoral process as much as possible. The PML-N leader criticised the government for delaying the electoral reforms and said that whenever the PML-N sat with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in the national interest, the government created a drama stating that the opposition was asking for a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

Sanaullah said that his party never asked PM Imran for an NRO.

“Whenever we took the step of dialogue or negotiation with him, our aim was in the national interest,” he said.

The PML-N leader said that the government had been ignoring the offer made by the opposition for a national dialogue for the past three years.

“Despite coming to power, the ruling party people considered themselves still in the opposition. Unless they negotiate with the opposition, how will the government move forward and work on national interests,” argued Sanaullah.

It merits mention here that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has also accepted the offer of Prime Minister Imran, saying that talks could only be fruitful if the establishment had no role in electoral system.

“If the role of the establishment is lost, then we are ready for electoral reforms and in that case the reforms will be beneficial,” he said while addressing a presser in Karachi two days back.

It should be noted that while reacting to the government’s offer of electoral reforms to the opposition, PML-N leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had said that the issue is not electoral reform and rather the issue was to respect the vote.

“There needs to be giving priority to respect the vote. Everyone knows that Who are the people who are violating the dignity of the vote and stealing the public mandate? If the problem of vote fraud is not solved then electronic voting machines will also fail like the RTS system,” Nawaz had said.

Previous articleTwo men booked in case regarding death of British Pakistani woman in Lahore
Avatar
Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Two men booked in case regarding death of British Pakistani woman in Lahore

Two men have had a case registered against them in regard to the death of a British Pakistani woman in Lahore's DHA area, it...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan lodges protest as India violates ceasefire agreement

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) confirmed on Tuesday that India has violated the ceasefire along the Working Boundary, the first time since the two...
Read more
HEADLINES

No power on earth can sabotage CPEC: Bajwa

KARACHI: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lt General (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa Tuesday on Tuesday said that no power on earth could sabotage...
Read more
NATIONAL

Prisoners to get 90-day Eid remission in their sentence

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the federal cabinet held on Tuesday granted approval for giving a 90-day remission to the prisoners on the occasion of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Cabinet approves two ordinances as part of electoral reforms: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that the federal cabinet has approved two ordinances as part of electoral reforms...
Read more
HEADLINES

Strict implementation of SOPs to be assured during Eid: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed the relevant authorities to assure the strict implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the upcoming...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Myanmar parcel bomb blasts kill 5 including ousted lawmaker: report

YANGON: Blasts from at least one parcel bomb in Myanmar have killed five people, including an ousted lawmaker and three police officers who had joined...

Madrid Open: Barty beats Swiatek in battle of French Open champs to reach quarters

West Ham stay in top-four hunt with comeback win over Burnley, West Brom hold Wolves

Prisoners to get 90-day Eid remission in their sentence

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.