Bajwa offers condolences on death of former naval chief

ISLAMABAD: Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has expressed heartfelt condolences on the demise of former naval chief Admiral Karamat Rahman Niazi, the military’s media wing said on Tuesday.

“May Allah bless his soul & give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen,” Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said in a tweet.

Air Chief Zaheer Ahmad Babar also expressed grief over Niazi’s death, Radio Pakistan reported.