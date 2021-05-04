NATIONAL

Bajwa offers condolences on death of former naval chief

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has expressed heartfelt condolences on the demise of former naval chief Admiral Karamat Rahman Niazi, the military’s media wing said on Tuesday.

“May Allah bless his soul & give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen,” Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said in a tweet.

Air Chief Zaheer Ahmad Babar also expressed grief over Niazi’s death, Radio Pakistan reported.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, he prayed for the “eternal bliss of the departed soul”.

Previous articleECP accepts PML-N request for vote recount in NA-249
Next articleThousands march in Youm-e-Ali (AS) processions
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Prisoners to get 90-day Eid remission in their sentence

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the federal cabinet held on Tuesday granted approval for giving a 90-day remission to the prisoners on the occasion of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Cabinet approves two ordinances as part of electoral reforms: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says the Federal Cabinet has approved two ordinances as part of electoral reforms to ensure...
Read more
HEADLINES

Strict implementation of SOPs to be assured during Eid: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday directed the relevant authorities to assure the strict implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt employees in Punjab to have 9 days of Eid holidays

Punjabi government employees will be able to enjoy nine days of holidays it appears after a notification said that the official dates for the...
Read more
NATIONAL

No ‘visibility’ of COVAX jabs from Germany: minister

ISLAMABAD: The government does not have “any visibility” of 15 million coronavirus vaccine doses that Germany promised to provide by May, Minister of State...
Read more
NATIONAL

Thousands march in Youm-e-Ali (AS) processions

LAHORE: Thousands of people gathered in Lahore for a religious procession on Tuesday amid fears of spread of the coronavirus. The government had issued a...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

No ‘visibility’ of COVAX jabs from Germany: minister

ISLAMABAD: The government does not have “any visibility” of 15 million coronavirus vaccine doses that Germany promised to provide by May, Minister of State...

NAB summons Punjab minister in sugar scam

Thousands march in Youm-e-Ali (AS) processions

Bajwa offers condolences on death of former naval chief

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.