Alvi urges compliance with Covid-19 guidelines at mosques

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday urged the people to follow the guidelines of the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19 in markets and outdoor gatherings and said the same precautions were also required to be observed at mosques, congregation centres and processions.

“Bazaars are the most important [to follow SOPs], but directions are also for Masajid, Imambargahs, Taraveehs, Majalis, and processions,” the president said in a tweet.

President Alvi appealed to the people to follow the directions of NCOC regarding standard operating procedures (SOPs) and maintaining safety in outdoor settings.

He said religious scholars could play an important role in guiding the people to observe SOPs at religious gatherings.