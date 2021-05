Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry has said the British envoy has confirmed that the English cricket team will tour Pakistan in October.

He said in a tweet, “Extremely delighted to know that after a gap of 16 years, [in] October this year, English cricket team will be visiting Pakistan”.

Fawad said that the team will also visit Pakistan next year for a Test series.

“We have come a long way from the devastating attack on [the] Sri Lanka team,” Fawad added.