World

Car bomb kills at least 30 in Afghanistan’s eastern Logar province

Around 60 people were wounded, according to the head of Logar's provincial council

By Agencies

KABUL: A huge car bomb blast killed at least 30 people and injured dozens more in Afghanistan’s eastern Logar province on Friday, officials said.

The car detonated in Logar’s capital of Pul-e Alam near the home of the former head of the provincial council and not far from a hospital, Didar Lawang, the spokesman for Logar’s governor, said.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the blast.

Violence in Afghanistan has escalated in recent weeks after US President Joe Biden announced the US would withdraw troops by September 11 to end two decades of foreign military presence. That decision angered the Taliban who had signed a deal with previous US president Donald Trump that specified troops would be gone from the country by May 1 subject to certain security guarantees.

Interior ministry spokesperson Tariq Arian said that the death toll from Friday’s blast could rise.

Around 60 people were wounded, according to the head of Logar’s provincial council, Hasibullah Stanekzai.

A ministry of health spokesperson said around 40 people had been taken to hospital, some in a critical condition.

Previous articleEpaper – May 1 LHR 2021
Next articleEngland team to tour Pakistan in October: Fawad
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Stampede at Israeli religious festival kills 44, leaves more than 100 injured

At least 44 people were crushed to death overnight on Friday at an overcrowded ultra-Orthodox religious festival in Israel with attendees describing scenes of...
Read more
World

Indian states run out of Covid-19 vaccines, nationwide inoculation delayed as infections surge

NEW DELHI: Several Indian states have run out of Covid-19 vaccines a day before a planned widening of a nationwide inoculation drive, authorities said...
Read more
World

Kremlin critic Navalny defiant but gaunt after hunger strike

MOSCOW: Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "naked, thieving king" on Thursday, looking gaunt but defiant in a courtroom video...
Read more
World

Indians turn to unproven drugs as coronavirus surges

Ashish Poddar kept an ice pack on hand as he waited outside a New Delhi hospital for a black market dealer to deliver two...
Read more
World

Destination Dubai: Jets in demand to escape India Covid-19 surge

DUBAI: Indians from the millions-strong expat community in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), stranded in their homeland during a catastrophic coronavirus surge, are swamping...
Read more
World

Young women, grown up without Taliban, dread their return

KABUL: Inside Sadat’s Beauty Salon in Afghanistan’s capital, Sultana Karimi leans intently over a customer, meticulously shaping her eyebrows. Make-up and hairstyling is the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

E-papers

Epaper – May 1 ISB 2021

Economic quagmire 

Well Done, Nepal!

Mental illness

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.