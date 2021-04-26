Maryam’s U-turn

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who in her father and uncle’s absence has been leading the party and steering an opposition alliance gearing up to oust the PTI government by resigning from parliament en masse and staging a long march, now wants Prime Minister Imran Khan to complete his 5-year tenure. Although her rationale to take this obvious about-turn is understandable, that if the PM is removed prematurely, he will cry foul claiming he didn’t get a full term to finish the job, there is much more to this abrupt change in party line and direction. It cannot simply be a coincidence that Mian Shehbaz Sharif, leader of the opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N president was released from jail after seven months a few days back and suddenly there is an indication that the political temperature is being dialed down. Always favoring a non-confrontational approach, perhaps his release is somewhat contingent on how well he is able to convince divergent forces within the party to tow the same line.

A month ago, the PML-N and PPP parted ways, essentially cutting out the legs from underneath the grand opposition alliance PDM, due to differences over the methods that should be used to remove PM Khan from office and send his government packing. That the PML-N has all but abandoned that goal overnight is a kick in the gut for all those who were rooting for the unity and survival of the PDM. Had this change of heart come along earlier, the alliance would probably still be intact. This shift in gears also reflects in Maryam Nawaz’s decision to skip her visit to Karachi where she was scheduled to campaign for Miftah Ismail who is contesting the NA-249 bypolls as PML-N’s candidate. While she has said that the reason for not going is due to the health risk posed by the ongoing lethal third wave of Covid-19, it seems a deliberate and systematic reduction in her political activities is being made to create space that Shehbaz Sharif may fill. Going by these recent developments, the PML-N and its firebrand leader will adopt a much more lukewarm demeanor with a new face heading the party.